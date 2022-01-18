Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is coming to the Schuster Center Thursday, May 26, 2022 through Saturday, May 28, 2022. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 and can be purchased at daytonlive.org/charlie-and-the-chocolate-factory or by contacting our Ticket Office at 937-228-3630 or tickets@daytonlive.org.

Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now Dayton's golden ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory... to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now's your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before - get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

All tickets to previously scheduled performances of Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY have been refunded or credited back to your Dayton Live account. If you have any questions, please contact the Ticket Office at tickets@daytonlive.org.

Please note: Masks are required for patrons 6 and over while in our venues, except when actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status. Health and safety policies will continue to be regularly evaluated and adjusted based on community health data, and public health and government guidance. Please visit daytonlive.org/health for the most up to date policies.