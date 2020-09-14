Autumn Means Abundant Color In Sidney...Ohio!

With its wide-open spaces, Sidney and Shelby County is an ideal destination for outdoor recreation this fall.

With its wide-open spaces, Sidney and Shelby County is an ideal destination for outdoor recreation this fall. Whether on foot or from the saddle of your favorite bicycle, you will surely enjoy the view accompanied by the sounds and aromas of autumn in west-central Ohio.

Sidney's Tawawa Park is a picturesque and tranquil destination. The park itself consists of 220 wooded acres, two beautiful lakes, and a meandering creek. Bicycling and hiking enthusiasts are sure to enjoy the miles of trails stretching through densely wooden areas, along streams, and scenic overlooks. Old-growth trees adorn the landscape and paint an incredible picture when the weather cools.

A new addition to this park this past summer is the recently refurbished Zenas King bowstring bridge. Where once there were many examples of immediately recognizable bridges like this, today only two remain in Ohio. Its placement across Amos Lake in Tawawa Park offers a spectacular view and an inviting place to linger.

When you're ready for a snack and change of scenery, downtown Sidney is an easy bike ride or a short walk from the park and offers a nice variety of restaurants, bistros, and charming shops. Craft beer aplenty paired with everything from juicy burgers to hearty meals, the eateries in downtown Sidney are sure to satisfy. Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. till Noon feature a Farmers Market thru October 10th. Homegrown and homemade is the essence of this popular Saturday morning gathering place.

Upcoming special events in downtown Sidney include a Ghost Tour October 14 and 15 and tours of the historic churches in Sidney on October 17 and 18. The Ghost Tour is a ticketed event and tickets must be purchased in advance by calling (937) 498-1653. The Historic Church Tour is free of charge.

Not far from Sidney is Lake Loramie State Park. It too is a grand landscape with an abundance of hiking and biking trails, overnight camping, and its centerpiece, a 1600 acre lake with 30 miles of shoreline. Fall fishing enthusiasts will love Lake Loramie where crappie, bluegill, and smallmouth bass are plentiful. Sledding, snowmobiling, ice skating, and ice fishing are popular pastimes in the winter months. Close by watering holes and dining options include The Fort Loramie Brewing Company, Morrie's Landing, and the Bunker Restaurant at Arrowhead Golf Club.

For every recreation preference, the possibilities are many in Sidney and Shelby County. With the Discover Shelby County History app downloaded to either Apple or Android devices, users can take a self-guided driving or bicycling tour of Shelby County to visit over 300 interesting and historic sites. In addition, adventurers can select from seven carefully prepared travel itineraries or build their own from a long list of things to see and do on the website of the Sidney Visitors Bureau at www.VisitSidneyShelby.com.

Come play in Sidney Ohio... They're waiting for you.

