Akron Civic Theater Continues Wild Oscar's With HEAR WHAT'S IN THE HEART - A SHOEMAKER'S TALE

Akron Civic Theatre continues its Wild Oscar's series with Hear What's In The Heart: A Shoemakers Tale on Saturday Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:00pm.

The play brings to life all the passion, comedy and drama inherent in a Sicilian-American family.

Hear What's In The Heart - A Shoemaker's Tale, is set against the backdrop of a post-funeral gathering to celebrate the life of Scionti's grandfather, Angelo Morello (who owned Angleo's Shoe Repair on Main Street in Middletown). Taking us through the funeral day's events, Scionti paints a theatrical family portrait in a series of humorous and poignant vignettes transforming himself into various family members and friends, jumping back and forth through time to affecting moments on his journey into adulthood.

Eight characters are portrayed in all, including his grandfather; his father Sebastiano; his mother Rosetta; brother Antonio; uncles Amadeo and Manny; Jerry, the local neighborhood pizza-maker; and Brother Connelly, a teacher from Xavier High School in Middletown, CT.

Learn more at https://www.akroncivic.com/shows/411.