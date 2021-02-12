Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Renaissance Theatre Announces RENspiration Classroom

Registration is free for all classes.

Feb. 12, 2021  
As area teachers, students, and families deal with school closures and a unique way of learning for many, the Renaissance Education Department presents the RENspiration Classroom which will offer a variety of educational activities designed with creativity in mind.

The series, coordinated by Renaissance Resident Teaching Artist Dauphne Maloney, is designed to provide a wide range of engaging and fun theatre games, along with writing prompts and exercises, and other activities that foster collaboration, learning and creativity.

Beginning Wednesday, March 25th, 2020, the Renaissance will provide online materials which can be used by educators, as well as parents and students. Ms. Maloney suggests that the theatre games can also be fun for families looking to break up or enhance a day of traditional, core subject matter.

Learn more at https://rentickets.org/renspiration/.


