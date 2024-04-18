World Premiere of PATTI & THEO Comes to Ochre House Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PATTI & THEO, a new Dark Comedy with Music, written and directed by Artistic Director Matthew Posey, makes its debut at Ochre House Theater in its 2023-24 Season.

Patti and Theo are struggling Artists in Brooklyn, NY. They are big boozers, and time will tell if the Drinking Religion outlives them. Come wade into the wild and boozy waters of Patti and Theo’s nightmarish world, and bear witness to the unraveling of their lives as they try one last time to love each other. Song, Music, and Shadow play highlight this story of two Lovers who hold each other passionately at arm’s length.

Runs May 1st - May 18th. Wed-Sat. DWYC Night May 6th. Curtain at 8:15pm. American Sign Language Professionals will be interpreting on - TBD.

***Covid vaccines and/or Covid testing recommended. Masks optional for all who attend. Seating is limited & general admission***

