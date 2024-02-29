WaterTower Theatre Hosts 2024 Gala in March

WaterTower Theatre has announced its highly anticipated annual gala, set to take place on Saturday, March 9, 2024 on the Addison Conference Centre Terry Martin Mainstage. Embracing the spirit of James Bond with a twist, this year's event promises to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment, elegance, and excitement.

Breaking from tradition, the 2024 gala transforms into an immersive party, featuring a spectacular concert showcasing some of Dallas' most remarkable performers. DFW favorite artists including Presley Duyck, Peter DiCesare and Feleceia Wilson will grace the stage singing musical hits from the Bond catalog, accompanied by popular local musician Bill Shafer.

Adding to the allure of the event, specialty cocktails highlighting Angels Envy will be served with tableside concierge service for VIP guests and sponsors.

Producing Artistic Director Shane Peterman expresses his enthusiasm for this year's unique approach saying, "For the past few years, our galas have turned into beautiful celebrations of professional theater in North Texas. Our guests know what it's like to experience an incredible party hosted by our team at WaterTower. This year, we're going to shake things up and celebrate in style – think Bond, think glamor, and get ready for an extraordinary night."

Tables and sponsorships for the event are available, offering individuals and businesses the opportunity to support the arts while enjoying an unforgettable evening. Guests are also invited to stay for Sassy Galore’s After Party, hosted by Ginger Layne, where the celebration continues with dancing and a DJ.

For more information and to secure your spot at Shaken, Not Stirred, visit WTTGala.com. Don't miss this chance to be part of a night that promises to be the talk of the town and a highlight on Dallas' social calendar.



