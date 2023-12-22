Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards

WaterTower Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Details for ANN, by Holland Taylor

ANN is an intimate no-holds barred portrait of Ann Richards.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

POPULAR

ZZ Top's Dusty Hill Three Day Auction Sells 100% Lots & Nets $3 Million at Julien's Auctio Photo 1 ZZ Top's Dusty Hill Three Day Auction Sells 100% Lots & Nets $3 Million at Julien's Auctions In Dallas
BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Grand P Photo 2 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Grand Prairie Arts Council & More Lead!
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Dallas Awards; SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL, THE PLAY THAT GOES Photo 3 2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Dallas Awards; SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Grand Prairie Arts Council & More Lead!
CHICAGO The Musical Will Return to Fort Worth Photo 4 CHICAGO The Musical Will Return to Fort Worth

WaterTower Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Details for ANN, by Holland Taylor

WaterTower Theatre Producing Artistic Director Shane Peterman and Associate Producer Elizabeth Kensek has announced casting and creative details for the one person play ANN starring Morgana Shaw as the incomparable Ann Richards, the legendary late Governor of Texas.

Written and originally performed by Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor, ANN takes a revealing look at the impassioned woman who enriched the lives of her followers, friends, and family. WaterTower will be presenting a newly updated version of the script, last premiered by Ms. Taylor in 2022. This is the second production of WaterTower's 28th Season.

ANN is an intimate no-holds barred portrait of Ann Richards.  This inspiring and hilarious play brings us face to face with a complex, colorful, and captivating character with a persona even bigger than her beloved home-state of Texas and a sense of humor to match.  The first production of 2024, it will play on the Terry Martin Main Stage from February 14th through February 25th at the Addison Theatre Centre.  

Reflecting on her career, Morgana Shaw shares “I've always been drawn to characters that challenge me, allowing me to explore the vast depth and range of human emotion and inspiration.  To quote Ann Richards, ‘I've been tested by fire, and the fire lost'.  You bet I'm on fire to play Ann! Challenging and Inspiring! Fierce, powerful, funny, and STRONG!! She made a difference. The more I learn about Ann, the more I realize how much we need her with us, today!” 

Director, Susan Sargeant shared the following, “It is an honor and a privilege to direct ANN - By Holland Taylor for WaterTower Theatre. This play is a special one for me since I greatly admired Ann Richards as both a politician and a woman.  Holland Taylor's play invites us to explore and revisit some of the indelible moments of Ann Richards life and legacy.”  Sargeant shared the following quote from the late Governor:

“We're not going to have the America that we want until we elect leaders who are going to tell the truth — not most days but every day.”   -Governor Ann Richards

The production also welcomes Krista Scott who is understudying the title role. The creative & production team includes Kae Styron as Set Designer, Jessie Wallace as Costume Designer, Michael B. Moore as Wig Designer, Julie Simmons as Lighting Designer, Kaitlin Hatton as Property Designer, Lowell Sargeant as Sound Designer, Davvi Solomon as the Equity Production Stage Manager, and Rebecca Bongiorno as Assistant Stage Manager.  

The production has been approved by Actors Equity Association, ensuring the safety of both artists and patrons alike.

Contains adult topics. Recommended for ages 13 and above.

For more information on WaterTower Theatre and upcoming productions, visit us online at Click Here or call the Box Office at 972.450.6232.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Cast and Creative Team Set for THE PILLOWMAN at Outcry Theatre Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set for THE PILLOWMAN at Outcry Theatre

Outcry Theatre presents Martin McDonagh's 'The Pillowman' at the Stone Cottage at the Addison Theatre Centre. This dark and suspenseful play follows a writer in a totalitarian state who faces a ruthless interrogation. Don't miss this powerful and provocative production. Contains violence, adult content, and explicit language. Recommended for ages 16 and up.

2
Broadway Dallas Announces 2024 Gala Featuring TINA; Show And After Party Tickets On Sale N Photo
Broadway Dallas Announces 2024 Gala Featuring TINA; Show And After Party Tickets On Sale Now

Broadway Dallas has announced that Show and After Party tickets are now on sale for its 2024 Gala featuring a full performance of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL on Friday, February 2 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

3
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Dallas Awards; SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL, THE PLAY THAT GOES Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Dallas Awards; SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Grand Prairie Arts Council & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is Coming to the Music Hall at Fair Park in April Photo
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is Coming to the Music Hall at Fair Park in April

Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America will present the Dallas engagement of the Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical Girl From The North Country at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Cast and Creative Team Set for THE PILLOWMAN at Outcry TheatreCast and Creative Team Set for THE PILLOWMAN at Outcry Theatre
Broadway Dallas Announces 2024 Gala Featuring TINA; Show And After Party Tickets On Sale NowBroadway Dallas Announces 2024 Gala Featuring TINA; Show And After Party Tickets On Sale Now
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is Coming to the Music Hall at Fair Park in AprilGIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is Coming to the Music Hall at Fair Park in April
CHICAGO The Musical Will Return to Fort WorthCHICAGO The Musical Will Return to Fort Worth

Videos

MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre Video
MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre
Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Video
Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE Video
The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life - The Musical in Dallas It's A Wonderful Life - The Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (11/17-12/23)Tracker
Smoke on the Mountain in Dallas Smoke on the Mountain
Artisan Center Theater (8/02-8/24)CAST
Mamma Mia! in Dallas Mamma Mia!
Bass Performance Hall (7/09-7/14)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Dallas My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Amarillo Civic Center [Auditorium] (3/20-3/20)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Dallas On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Cowan Center (1/23-1/23)
Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story in Dallas Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story
Artisan Center Theater (6/07-6/29)CAST
Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World in Dallas Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World
Runway Theatre (2/02-2/18)
The Prom in Dallas The Prom
Kalita Humphreys Theater (7/12-7/28)
Calendar Girls in Dallas Calendar Girls
Lubbock Community Theatre (2/09-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You