WaterTower Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Details for ANN, by Holland Taylor

WaterTower Theatre Producing Artistic Director Shane Peterman and Associate Producer Elizabeth Kensek has announced casting and creative details for the one person play ANN starring Morgana Shaw as the incomparable Ann Richards, the legendary late Governor of Texas.

Written and originally performed by Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor, ANN takes a revealing look at the impassioned woman who enriched the lives of her followers, friends, and family. WaterTower will be presenting a newly updated version of the script, last premiered by Ms. Taylor in 2022. This is the second production of WaterTower's 28th Season.

ANN is an intimate no-holds barred portrait of Ann Richards. This inspiring and hilarious play brings us face to face with a complex, colorful, and captivating character with a persona even bigger than her beloved home-state of Texas and a sense of humor to match. The first production of 2024, it will play on the Terry Martin Main Stage from February 14th through February 25th at the Addison Theatre Centre.

Reflecting on her career, Morgana Shaw shares “I've always been drawn to characters that challenge me, allowing me to explore the vast depth and range of human emotion and inspiration. To quote Ann Richards, ‘I've been tested by fire, and the fire lost'. You bet I'm on fire to play Ann! Challenging and Inspiring! Fierce, powerful, funny, and STRONG!! She made a difference. The more I learn about Ann, the more I realize how much we need her with us, today!”

Director, Susan Sargeant shared the following, “It is an honor and a privilege to direct ANN - By Holland Taylor for WaterTower Theatre. This play is a special one for me since I greatly admired Ann Richards as both a politician and a woman. Holland Taylor's play invites us to explore and revisit some of the indelible moments of Ann Richards life and legacy.” Sargeant shared the following quote from the late Governor:

“We're not going to have the America that we want until we elect leaders who are going to tell the truth — not most days but every day.” -Governor Ann Richards

The production also welcomes Krista Scott who is understudying the title role. The creative & production team includes Kae Styron as Set Designer, Jessie Wallace as Costume Designer, Michael B. Moore as Wig Designer, Julie Simmons as Lighting Designer, Kaitlin Hatton as Property Designer, Lowell Sargeant as Sound Designer, Davvi Solomon as the Equity Production Stage Manager, and Rebecca Bongiorno as Assistant Stage Manager.

The production has been approved by Actors Equity Association, ensuring the safety of both artists and patrons alike.

Contains adult topics. Recommended for ages 13 and above.

For more information on WaterTower Theatre and upcoming productions, visit us online at Click Here or call the Box Office at 972.450.6232.