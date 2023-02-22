WaterTower Theatre Announces Le Fete Rouge Violette: The Red and Purple Ball

WaterTower Theatre will host its 2023 Gala, Le Fete Rouge et Violette, The Red and Purple Ball: Broadway Meets the Runway, on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The event will celebrate the return to the arts in grand fashion, and will honor Delynda Moravec, longtime WaterTower friend, contributor and employee, for whom the lobby at the WaterTower Theatre will be named.

WaterTower Theatre's Gala returns to the Addison Theatre Centre this year. It will be held on the Terry Martin Mainstage and will be a celebration of the return to the arts, with a French-inspired menu by celebrity Chef Blythe Beck, and special performances fit for the Moulin Rouge by Morgan Mabry and Max J. Swarner, Kevin Davis Jr., Mikki Hankins, John-Michael Marrs and the Josh Parker Trio. This year's event is sponsored in part by The Town of Addison, Oncor and evolv Consulting.

"The gala is an opportunity to celebrate the return to arts and live theatre in our community," said Shane Peterman, Producing Artistic Director of WaterTower. "The pandemic really took a toll on the arts industry. But now, we're seeing full houses and sold out shows. It's really something special. We're ready to celebrate that with the whole community."

The event will also spotlight the theater's commitment to education.

"The pandemic taught us a lot about who we are at our core and what part we can play in ensuring that the next generation of theater professionals have access to the tools they need, especially here in our local community," said Elizabeth Kensek, Associate Producer of WaterTower. "This year's gala will also benefit our education program and highlight the beautiful work of students from Rowlett High School." WaterTower has partnered with Garland ISD to create a magnet program for music theater students there.

The evening will begin at 6:30pm with a cocktail hour featuring complimentary beverages sponsored by Angel's Envy and passed gourmet hors d'oeuvres. The MainStage entertainment will begin at 7:30pm as guests are seated for an elegant three course meal, paired with wine, and entertainment throughout. There will be a silent auction as well as select live auction items presented during the show.

WaterTower will also host an after party immediately following the gala featuring performances by Ginger Layne and DJ Chris Brown. Gala attendees receive complimentary access to the after party, though tickets for admission to the after party alone are also available for purchase.

Tickets to the gala are $250 and can be purchased by calling the box office at 972-450-6232 or visiting WTTGala.com. Tickets to the afterparty only are also available for $30 per person.