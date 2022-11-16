Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Uptown Players Present HEAD OVER HEELS

Head Over Heels runs for 11 performances from December 2 - 18, 2022.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Uptown Players Present HEAD OVER HEELS

The Uptown Players 2022/2023 season will open the the bold new musical comedy Head Over Heels, by Jeff Whitty & James McGruder, featuring the music of the Go-Go's.

Head Over Heels is a jukebox musical adaptation of Sir Philip Sidney's The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia, Head Over Heels incorporates the songs of the cultural phenomenon and revolutionary girl group The Go-Go's into an empowering tribute to life's fluid journey of love and self-discovery. By blending the aesthetics of Elizabethan England, 1980's new wave, and contemporary queer culture, as well as disregarding restrictive, type-based characters and casting, this musical aims to celebrate the beauty in both the traditional and the unconventional in theatre and in life.

This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's (2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee), including the hit songs, "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," "Head Over Heels," and Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You."

This production will be directed by Penny Ayn Maas, with music direction by Lee Harris and choreography by Evor Wright.

The Uptown Players cast includes Tim Brawner, Kylee Brown, Brian Hathaway, Isaiah Christopher-Lord Harris, Laura Lites, Gena Loe, Canali Miller, Grace Moore, Michael Mossucco, Seth Paden, Caroline Rivera, Michael Russell, Kylie Stewart, Lee Walter, Kelsey Ward, Brett Warner, Evor Wright and Sarah Youngblood

The production is stage managed by Kathryn Demith. Rounding out the design team is scenic designer Dennis Canright, lighting designer Amanda West, hair/make up designer Michael B. Moore, properties designer Jane Quetin, and sound designer Brian Christensen. Original costume designs by Arianne Phillips, rented courtesy of Goodspeed Musicals Costume Collection, were adapted by Suzi Cranford and Breianna Barrington.

Head Over Heels runs for 11 performances from December 2 - 18, 2022, with shows at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Performances take place at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd (at Blackburn), Dallas, TX 75219. There will be an ASL interpreted performance on Sunday, December 4th at 2pm. Ticket price run from $35 - $65 and can be purchased at uptownplayers.org . Student rush tickets available at door one hour before curtain.




A MERRY CIRQUE Returns To Coppell Arts Center This Holiday Season
A MERRY CIRQUE Returns To Coppell Arts Center This Holiday Season 
​​​​​​​Coppell Arts Center invites audiences to celebrate the holiday season and enjoy an enchanted evening of entertainment with A Merry Cirque: A Family Holiday Spectacular! Back by popular demand, this festive variety show features seasonal music, slapstick comedy, and new legendary circus acts that the whole family will love. 
Casa Mañana Presents A CHRISTMAS CARO: A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY
Casa Mañana Presents A CHRISTMAS CARO: A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY
Casa Mañana gets in the holiday spirit and continues its Children’s Theatre season with A Christmas Carol: A New Musical Comedy.
POTTED POTTER – THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE Comes To Dallas March 2023
POTTED POTTER – THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE Comes To Dallas March 2023
AT&T Performing Arts Center, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions announced that, after several successful North American tours and over 800 performances at Bally's in Las Vegas, London's West End hit Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff will play in Dallas.
National Tour Of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Plays Dallas March 2023
National Tour Of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Plays Dallas March 2023
Menopause The Musical will play the Wyly Theatre for 3 performances, March 10 and 11, 2023.

