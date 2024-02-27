Uptown Players Host CABARET WEEKEND in May

Uptown Players has announced a Cabaret Weekend taking place May 10th through May 12th, featuring the renowned Dragapella sensation, The Kinsey Sicks, and the two-act cabaret show, Simply the Best -- A Tribute to the Greatest Artists of Our Time.

The weekend kicks off on Friday, May 10th, at 8pm with a one-night-only performance from The Kinsey Sicks. Entitled Deep Inside Tonight, this hilarious musical newscast-run-amok showcases America’s Favorite Dragapella® Beautyshop Quartet taking over the airwaves. The quartet, with their unapologetically biased coverage from the campaign trail, probes today’s hottest issues and scintillating scandals – all in glorious four-part harmony! Celebrating their 30 years of delighting audiences globally, The Kinsey Sicks promise an evening filled with shocking shtick, witty parodies, and outrageous hijinx.

About The Kinsey Sicks: For 30 years, The Kinsey Sicks have served up a feast of music and comedy to audiences worldwide. Their phenomenal performance record includes an Off-Broadway show, an extended run in Vegas, two feature films, four concert DVDs, eleven studio and live albums, and appearances in over 40 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Australia. The award-winning a cappella singing, sharp satire, and over-the-top drag of The Kinsey Sicks have earned them a diverse and devoted following.

Following The Kinsey Sicks performance, on Saturday, May 11th at 8pm, and Sunday, May 12th at 2pm, the Cabaret Weekend continues with Simply the Best -- A Tribute to the Greatest Artists of Our Time. This 2-act cabaret show will feature local talents Peter DiCesare, Denise Lee, Bethany Lorentzen, Trey Tolleson, and Lee Walter celebrating the world’s most legendary musical icons together in concert. Backed by a 6-piece on-stage band under the musical direction of Gary Adler, the performance will include hits from music icons who have had a major impact on the LGBTQ+ community, such as Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Bette Midler, Barbara Streisand, Tina Turner, Cher, and Elton John.

While Uptown Players is renowned for its outstanding theatrical productions, this venture into the Cabaret genre promises a unique and unforgettable experience.

Performance Details:

Kinsey Sicks - Deep Inside Tonight (One night only)

Dates: May 10 at 8pm

Simply the Best

May 11 at 8pm and May 12 at 2pm

Venue: Kalita Humphreys Theater

Address: 3636 Turtle Creek, Dallas TX 75219

Ticket Price:

$45 Orchestra Premium

$35 Orchestra Regular

$25 Mezzanine

Don't miss this extraordinary weekend of entertainment! Get your tickets now and save up to 15% with the 2 Show Combo Pass.

For ticket purchases and more information, visit uptownplayers.org or contact the Uptown Players Box Office at 214-219-2718

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.