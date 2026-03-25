UTA to Present Classic Rock Musical HAIR This April

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UTA will present Hair, the 1967 musical by Galt MacDermot, James Rado, and Gerome Ragni. Co-directed by musical theatre program head, J. Austin Eyer and theatre studies faculty Kelley Smith, Hair's young people protest US involvement in the Vietnam War, rehearsing a topical array of such issues as racism, the ethics of war, and the need to listen to young people's ideas. Premiering at The Public Theatre in New York City in 1967, Hair soon moved to Broadway and remains a favorite rock musical. Hair runs April 2-12.

The musical theatre students are excited for this production: Hair is vibrant, unapologetic, and full of life and love. It's been such a joy to bring that spirit to the stage!," says musical theatre major Alexis Lopez (Theatre Arts '26). Musical Theatre major Paloma Magaña (Theatre Arts '27) says, "I hope our production of this 1968 musical is as impactful and uplifting to our audiences as it is heartbreakingly relevant."

Joining Eyer and Smith on the artistic team is Musical Theatre professor, Cody Dry (musical director) and Design and Technology professors, Kristina Ortiz Miller (set design); Leah Mazur (costume design); Tyler Haws (sound design); Brooke Ford (lighting design).

The creative team is also joined by current department students as design assistants. Assistant Directors: Arie Ford and Nicolas Collier. Assistant Choreographer, Nicole Giddens. Assistant Set Designer, Hayden Grannan and Assistant Costume Designer, Stella Fitzpatrick.

Intimacy Coordination by Guest Artist Claire Fountain.

The production Stage Management Team includes Cade Marshall: Calling Stage Manager, Maverick Shepherd: Deck Stage Manager, Annagrace Smith: Assistant Stage Manager, and Design and Technology Professor Hailey Green (stage management mentor).

Content Advisory: Hair contains frank discussion and/or depiction of sexual freedom, drug use, and protest culture. This production is not recommended for audiences under 17.

Tickets can be purchased at https://utatickets.com/. $22 general public. $15 UTA students, faculty and staff, and seniors. $10 Theatre majors.