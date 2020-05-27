Tyler Civic Theatre Announces Annual Youth Camp and Regular Season Productions

Tyler Civic Theatre has announced its annual youth Summer Theater Arts Camp and an upcoming production of the classic musical, West Side Story.

In a statement from the company's boArd, managing director, DeAnna Hargrove, writes "With caution and optimism, we are re-opening Tyler Civic Theater Center"

She continues, "It delights us to announce that we will have S.T.A.R. Camps, with permission from Gov. (Greg) Abbott and the guidance of medical professionals...There will be a few new precautionary procedures, but we are so excited to welcome our youth back with open arms."

S.T.A.R. Camp will begin June 8 with online sessions. The company hopes to begin in-person camp sessions the following week.

Live performances of "School House Rock" for family and friends of the campers are currently scheduled for July 3 and 4.

"It is uncertain what the requirements will be for our production of 'School House Rock' July 4th weekend, but we are prepared to distance family/household groups (from one another in the theater) which, of course, means very limited seating," Hargrove wrote.

The company will continue the summer with regular season performances of West Side Story beginning July 30 and Disney's Beauty & the Beast in September.

"Thank you for your support and flexibility during these last two months," Hargrove said. "We are excited to get our summer projects rolling and we know you are too."

