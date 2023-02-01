Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Wesleyan Presents THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN This Month

Performances run February 16-26. 

Feb. 01, 2023  

Theatre Wesleyan will present Martin McDonagh's The Cripple of Inishmaan at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University (1205 Binkley Street, 76105) from February 16-26.

A dark comedy from the writer and director of this year's Academy Award-nominated Best Picture, The Banshees of Inisherin. Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland in 1934, The Cripple of Inishmaan is a strange comic tale in the great tradition of Irish storytelling. As word arrives on Inishmaan that the Hollywood director Robert Flaherty is coming to the neighboring island of Inishmore to film Man of Aran, the one person who wants to be in the film more than anybody is young Billy, if only to break away from the bitter tedium of his daily life.

Inishmaan is directed by senior theatre major Ethan Brandt and has a cast and production team of BFA and BA theatre students from Texas Wesleyan University. The show is being produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

Martin McDonagh is an award-winning playwright and filmmaker whose plays include The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Lonesome West, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, The Cripple of Inishmaan, The Pillowman, and Hangmen, all of which have played in both the West End and on Broadway and have now been performed in over 40 countries and translated into more than 30 languages.

His latest film, The Banshees of Inisherin, was released by Searchlight Pictures in 2022 and is currently nominated for nine Oscars including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay (McDonagh), and Best Director (McDonagh). The 95th Annual Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

The Cripple Of Inishmaan Performance Dates

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30pm

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:30pm

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30pm

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:30pm

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00pm Matinee




