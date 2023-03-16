Theatre Arlington To Unveil New Walk Of Fame Honoring Artists

Broadway, television, opera, broadcast news ... even a New York Times bestselling author! A great deal of talent has made its way across the Theatre Arlington stage and into the world outside our area over the theater's 50 years.

As part of their 50th anniversary celebration, Theatre Arlington is honoring artists who have appeared at the theater and gone on to broader visibility. The Walk of Fame will be officially unveiled at 6:45 p.m. Friday, March 31, on opening night of Noises Off, the theater's second show in its 2023 season.

"The Walk of Fame commemorates our pride in Arlington artists," said Steven D. Morris, Theatre Arlington's executive director. "Each of these artists contributed to our theater, and also had the opportunity to learn and grow from their experiences, some of them from a young age."

Three well-known Arlington examples on the Walk of Fame are Martin High School graduates Kirstin Maldonado, Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying, the three founders of the Grammy Award-winning acapella singing group, Pentatonix. Hoying appeared in one Theatre Arlington production, but Maldonado and Grassi basically grew up at the theater, attending theater classes and voice lessons as well as performing in numerous productions and as part of the theater's youth performing troupe, Standing Room Only.

Each artist is honored with a bronze medallion in the entrance way of the theater. So far, 21 artists are included with room to add more. Bios and photos of the honorees will be on the theater's website, TheatreArlington.org. Theater patrons and visitors to the Walk of Fame will scan a QR code to get to the page with more information about each honoree.

"I certainly credit Theatre Arlington with molding me into the person I am today," said Ann Pierret, investigative reporter at KRQE-TV in New Mexico and an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Daytime Emmy winner. "Theatre Arlington played a very large role in my life. I still talk about the theater's influence, and I am grateful I can still call the people I met there my close friends."

The Walk of Fame is located outside the theater's front entrance, making it available to visitors year round and adding to the walkability factor for Downtown Arlington and the Arlington Cultural Arts District. Theatre Arlington is located at 305 W. Main St. at the corner of Main and West streets.

The following artists are on the Walk of Fame:

Major Attaway

Broadway actor who appeared as the Genie in Disney's musical, Aladdin

Dylan Chambers

Singer/songwriter

Performed on Dancing with the Stars and its national tour

BJ Cleveland

Actor, director and teacher

Award-winning Metroplex actor who has appeared in Robert Altman's Streamers and The Facts of Life

Will Ganss

ABC's Good Morning America Entertainment News broadcaster

Mitch Grassi

Pentatonix and Grammy winner

Amy Greene

Film maker and producer known for Knives Out and Sound of Metal

Alex Hardaway

TV actor in Chicago Fire and Showtime's Shameless

Todd Hart

Actor, director and teacher and founder of Voices Las Vegas

James Healy

TV actor who has appeared on Will & Grace, News Radio, Judging Amy, Law & Order SVU, Showtime's Billions, and Hulu's Dope Sick

Scott Hoying

Pentatonix and Grammy winner

Connor Lidell

Opera singer and teacher

Kirstin Maldonado

Pentatonix and Grammy winner

Steven D. Morris

Actor, director, teacher and playwright

Julie Murphy

New York Times bestselling author of Young Adult novels, including Dumplin', which was made into a NetFlix movie starring Jennifer Aniston with original music by Dolly Parton

Stacey Oristano

TV actor best known for Friday Night Lights and Bunheads

Ann Pierret

Broadcast news Edward R. Murrow and Daytime Emmy Winner

Jordan Ross

TV actor currently in The Chosen and 1883

Jennifer Stone

TV and film actor best known for the Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place and the film Secondhand Lions

Allison Tolman

TV and film actor plus a Critics' Choice TV Award winner and Golden Globe and Emmy Nominee best known for the first season of Fargo, Good Girls, Emergence, Why Women Kill and Gaslit

Caroline Vandergriff

Broadcast news currently with CBS-11

Akron Watson

Broadway actor in the Tony Awarding-winning revival of The Color Purple, The Play That Goes Wrong and King Kong and the Chicago cast of Hamilton as Aaron Burr