Theatre Arlington Announces 2022 Season

Theatre Arlington's 49th season will offer great musicals, family-friendly children's programming, prize-winning dramas, hysterical comedies and the return of a favorite holiday show - all on the brand-new, state-of-the-art Arlington Tomorrow Foundation Theatre stage. Debuting in the newly renovated lobby, Theatre Arlington's Club Series will feature the return of Club Cabaret along with the new Comedy Club and Play Reading Club.

The theater's current renovation project will not only enhance the production quality of this 2022 line-up but the experience of live theater will improve for every patron, young or old. Combined with the theater's targeted efforts to become a more diverse theater better representing the community, onstage and in the seats, Theatre Arlington will shine even brighter as the heart of the city's cultural district.

THEATRE ARLINGTON'S MAINSTAGE SEASON

SISTER ACT

Musical

Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Glenn Slater, Book by Cheri & Bill Steinkellner

February 18 - March 13, 2022

When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to REJOICE.

Appropriate for audiences ages 8 and up

THE PIANO LESSON

Drama

By August Wilson

April 1 - 16, 2022

It is 1936, and Boy Willie arrives in Pittsburgh from the South in a battered truck loaded with watermelons to sell. He has an opportunity to buy some land down home, but he has to come up with the money right quick. He wants to sell an old piano that has been in his family for generations, but he shares ownership with his sister and it sits in her living room. She has already rejected several offers because the antique piano is covered with incredible carvings detailing the family's rise from slavery. Boy Willie tries to persuade his stubborn sister that the past is past, but she is more formidable than he anticipated.

Appropriate for audiences aged 10 and up

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Musical

Book by Rachel Sheinkin, Music & Lyrics by William Finn, Conceived by Rebecca Feldman

May 13 - June 5, 2022

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.

Appropriate for audiences ages 13 and up

BLACK COMEDY

Comedy

By Peter Shaffer

July 15 - 31, 2022

Lovesick and desperate, sculptor Brindsley Miller has embellished his apartment with furniture and objects d'arte "borrowed" from the absent antique collector next-door, hoping to impress his fiancée's pompous father and a wealthy art dealer. The fussy neighbor, Harold Gorringe, returns just as a blown fuse plunges the apartment into darkness and Brindsley is revealed. Unexpected guests, aging spinsters, errant phone cords, and other snares impede his frantic attempts to return the purloined items before light is restored.

Appropriate for ages 13 and up

BILOXI BLUES

Comedy

By Neil Simon

August 19 - September 4, 2022

The company will present the second in Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Neil Simon's trilogy continuing after Brighton Beach Memoirs last season. When we met Eugene Jerome, he was coping with adolescence in 1930's Brooklyn. Here, he is a young army recruit during WW II, going through basic training and learning about life and love along with some harsher lessons, while stationed at boot camp in Biloxi, Mississippi in 1943.

Appropriate for ages 15 and up. Strong language. Adult subject matter.

THE CAKE

Comedy

By Bekah Brunstetter

SEPTEMBER 30 - OCTOBER 16, 2022

Della makes cakes, not judgment calls - those she leaves to her husband, Tim. But when the girl she helped raise comes back home to North Carolina to get married, and the fiancé is actually a fiancée, Della's life gets turned upside down. She can't really make a cake for such a wedding, can she? For the first time in her life, Della must think for herself. This wonderful contemporary play is both laugh out loud funny and thought provoking. Be sure to get your slice of this delicious cake

Appropriate for ages 15 and up. Adult subject matter.

HOORAY FOR HOLIDAYS

Holiday Musical

By Steven D. Morris

December 2 - 18, 2022

The Callahan Kids TV Christmas Reunion special. Everyone is excited about the former child stars' return to television until they realize that as grown-ups, they are no longer cute and their talent is lacking. The only thing that can save the show is a Christmas miracle.

Appropriate for audiences ages 6 and up.

THEATRE ARLINGTON'S FAMILY SERIES

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, JR.

All-Youth Musical

Words & Music by Benj Paskek & Justin Paul, Book by Timothy Allen McDonald

Based on the book, James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl

November 4 - 13, 2022

When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach... and launches a journey of enormous proportions. Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of the gigantic peach, among human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities, but after it falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, the group faces hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements. Thanks to James' quick wit and creative thinking, the residents learn to live and work together as a family. The dangerous voyage is a success, but the adventure takes a whole new twist once they land on the Empire State Building.

Appropriate for audiences ages 3 and up.

THEATRE ARLINGTON'S CLUB SERIES

CLUB CABARET

The popular cabaret shows return with the Metroplex's best performers for a relaxed evening of music and fun in an intimate environment.

March 25 & 26, 2022

April 29 & 30, 2022

June 10, 2022

June 25, 2022

July 8 & 9, 2022

August 5 & 6, 2022

August 12 & 13, 2022

September 16 & 17, 2022

September 23, 2022

October 28 & 29, 2022

November 18 & 19, 2022

Performers and more details to be announced later

COMEDY CLUB

The second Sunday of each month, the newly formed comedy troupe will present a fun night of comedy that includes a mix of improv, sketches, musical numbers and stand-up.

March 13, 2022

April 10, 2022

May 8, 2022

June 12, 2022

July 10, 2022

August 14, 2022

September 11, 2022

October 9, 2022

November 13, 2022

December 11, 2022

More details to be announced later

PLAY READING CLUB

Enjoy staged readings of thought-provoking plays, then participate in a group discussion with the cast.

April 22 & 23, 2022

Fade by Tanya Saracho

June 17 & 18, 2022

American Son by Christopher Demos-Brown

September 9 & 10, 2022

Fat Pig by Neil LaBute

October 21 & 22, 2022

Cowboy Versus Samurai by Michael Golamco