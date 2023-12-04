The Wallace Reveals Cast & Creative of LEGALLY BLONDE

The Wallace Theater has announced the cast and creative team of Legally Blonde the Musical, coming February 2024! A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

Actors Natalie Iden and Sebastian Archibald star in the title roles of Elle Woods and Emmett Forrest. The production will be directed by Artistic Director Anna Hogan.

The full cast includes Annie Nichols Burge as Paulette Buonafonte, Travis Ty Burge as Professor Callahan, Clayton James Henriksen as Warner Huntington III, Kobie Jackson as Vivienne Kensington, Kensly Peck as Brooke Wyndham. Alyssa Costa, Camryn Spurlin, and Danna Djinigou play Serena, Pilar, and Margot.

Ensemble includes Emily Kilgore, Kensey Mayer, David Cox, Jaedyn Meyer, Amy Fryar, Elizabeth Stone, Dana Coulson, Ramona Deluna, Hannah Dunn, Keely Mitchell, Andrew Aguilar, Noah Aguilar, Ryan Tullis, Krys Applegate, Edward Funderburke, Emily Sandlin, Savannah Richeda, Kim Phillips, and Jonathan Phillips.

CREATIVE TEAM/CREW

Director - ANNA HOGAN

Music Director/Assistant Director - LAUREN REYNOLDS

Choreographer - COURTNEY FERGUSON

Technical Director - ZAC GOIN

Scenic Designer - DANIEL HOGAN

Lighting Designer - ZAC GOIN

Costume Designer - CASSANDRA TRAUTMAN

Hair & Makeup Designer - TYLER JAMES

Properties Master - JEN CAGLE GILLMORE

Scenic Painter - MARY HOGAN

Sound Designer - KENZIE UPTERGROVE

Scenic Builder - ZAC GOIN

Production Stage Manager - RACHEL BIGGS

Assistant Stage Manager - MALLORY FLORES

Music Consultant - JOEY RODRIGUEZ

Performance Dates:

Saturday, February 17th, 2024 @ 7:30pm "Pay What You Will Night!"*

Sunday, February 18th, 2024 @ 2:30pm

Thursday, February, 22nd, 2024 @ 7:30pm

Friday, February 23rd, 2024 @7:30pm

Saturday, February 24th, 2024 @ 7:30pm

Sunday, February 25th, 2024 @ 2:30pm

Thursday, February 29th, 2024 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, March 2nd, 2024 @ 7:30pm

Sunday, March 3rd, 2024 @ 2:30pm

All performances will take place at the LHUCA Firehouse Theater in Lubbock, TX - this is to allow renovations to continue to occur at the Wallace Theater.

*"Pay What You Will" preview night! YOU choose what to pay for your ticket. Whether it is $10 to $20, $30, or more! Pay what you will and choose an amount that is meaningful to you for this show.

Interested in sponsorship opportunities? The Wallace theater is currently seeking both season and show sponsors for our 2024 Theatrical season! Email Tina@wallacetheater.com to learn more.

Legally Blonde The Musical Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com