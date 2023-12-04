The Wallace Reveals Cast & Creative of LEGALLY BLONDE

The Wallace Theater Reveals Cast & Creative Team for Legally Blonde!
The Wallace Theater has announced the cast and creative team of Legally Blonde the Musical, coming February 2024! A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.
Actors Natalie Iden and Sebastian Archibald star in the title roles of Elle Woods and Emmett Forrest. The production will be directed by Artistic Director Anna Hogan.
The full cast includes Annie Nichols Burge as Paulette Buonafonte, Travis Ty Burge as Professor Callahan, Clayton James Henriksen as Warner Huntington III, Kobie Jackson as Vivienne Kensington, Kensly Peck as Brooke Wyndham. Alyssa Costa, Camryn Spurlin, and Danna Djinigou play Serena, Pilar, and Margot.
Ensemble includes Emily Kilgore, Kensey Mayer, David Cox, Jaedyn Meyer, Amy Fryar, Elizabeth Stone, Dana Coulson, Ramona Deluna, Hannah Dunn, Keely Mitchell, Andrew Aguilar, Noah Aguilar, Ryan Tullis, Krys Applegate, Edward Funderburke, Emily Sandlin, Savannah Richeda, Kim Phillips, and Jonathan Phillips.
Director - ANNA HOGAN
Music Director/Assistant Director - LAUREN REYNOLDS
Choreographer - COURTNEY FERGUSON
Technical Director - ZAC GOIN
Scenic Designer - DANIEL HOGAN
Lighting Designer - ZAC GOIN
Costume Designer - CASSANDRA TRAUTMAN
Hair & Makeup Designer - TYLER JAMES
Properties Master - JEN CAGLE GILLMORE
Scenic Painter - MARY HOGAN
Sound Designer - KENZIE UPTERGROVE
Scenic Builder - ZAC GOIN
Production Stage Manager - RACHEL BIGGS
Assistant Stage Manager - MALLORY FLORES
Music Consultant - JOEY RODRIGUEZ
All performances will take place at the LHUCA Firehouse Theater in Lubbock, TX - this is to allow renovations to continue to occur at the Wallace Theater.
*"Pay What You Will" preview night! YOU choose what to pay for your ticket. Whether it is $10 to $20, $30, or more! Pay what you will and choose an amount that is meaningful to you for this show.
Interested in sponsorship opportunities? The Wallace theater is currently seeking both season and show sponsors for our 2024 Theatrical season! Email Tina@wallacetheater.com to learn more.
Legally Blonde The Musical Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com
