The Wallace Reveals Cast & Creative of LEGALLY BLONDE

The Wallace Theater Reveals Cast & Creative Team for Legally Blonde!

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Nicolas Greco Will Star as Edward R. Murrow in Regional Premiere of MURROW in Dallas Photo 2 Nicolas Greco Will Star as Edward R. Murrow in Regional Premiere of MURROW in Dallas
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MU Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!
Eisemann Center to Present Six New Shows for 2024 - Tickets On Sale Now Photo 4 Eisemann Center to Present Six New Shows for 2024 - Tickets On Sale Now

The Wallace Reveals Cast & Creative of LEGALLY BLONDE

The Wallace Reveals Cast & Creative of LEGALLY BLONDE

The Wallace Theater has announced the cast and creative team of Legally Blonde the Musical, coming February 2024! A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

Actors Natalie Iden and Sebastian Archibald star in the title roles of Elle Woods and Emmett Forrest. The production will be directed by Artistic Director Anna Hogan.

The full cast includes Annie Nichols Burge as Paulette Buonafonte, Travis Ty Burge as Professor Callahan, Clayton James Henriksen as Warner Huntington III, Kobie Jackson as Vivienne Kensington, Kensly Peck as Brooke Wyndham. Alyssa Costa, Camryn Spurlin, and Danna Djinigou play Serena, Pilar, and Margot.

Ensemble includes Emily Kilgore, Kensey Mayer, David Cox, Jaedyn Meyer, Amy Fryar, Elizabeth Stone, Dana Coulson, Ramona Deluna, Hannah Dunn, Keely Mitchell, Andrew Aguilar, Noah Aguilar, Ryan Tullis, Krys Applegate, Edward Funderburke, Emily Sandlin, Savannah Richeda, Kim Phillips, and Jonathan Phillips.

CREATIVE TEAM/CREW

Director - ANNA HOGAN

Music Director/Assistant Director - LAUREN REYNOLDS

Choreographer - COURTNEY FERGUSON

Technical Director - ZAC GOIN

Scenic Designer - DANIEL HOGAN

Lighting Designer - ZAC GOIN

Costume Designer - CASSANDRA TRAUTMAN

Hair & Makeup Designer - TYLER JAMES

Properties Master - JEN CAGLE GILLMORE

Scenic Painter - MARY HOGAN

Sound Designer - KENZIE UPTERGROVE

Scenic Builder - ZAC GOIN

Production Stage Manager - RACHEL BIGGS

Assistant Stage Manager - MALLORY FLORES

Music Consultant - JOEY RODRIGUEZ

Performance Dates:

  • Saturday, February 17th, 2024 @ 7:30pm "Pay What You Will Night!"*
  • Sunday, February 18th, 2024 @ 2:30pm
  • Thursday, February, 22nd, 2024 @ 7:30pm
  • Friday, February 23rd, 2024 @7:30pm
  • Saturday, February 24th, 2024 @ 7:30pm
  • Sunday, February 25th, 2024 @ 2:30pm
  • Thursday, February 29th, 2024 @ 7:30pm
  • Saturday, March 2nd, 2024 @ 7:30pm
  • Sunday, March 3rd, 2024 @ 2:30pm

All performances will take place at the LHUCA Firehouse Theater in Lubbock, TX - this is to allow renovations to continue to occur at the Wallace Theater.

*"Pay What You Will" preview night! YOU choose what to pay for your ticket. Whether it is $10 to $20, $30, or more! Pay what you will and choose an amount that is meaningful to you for this show.

Interested in sponsorship opportunities? The Wallace theater is currently seeking both season and show sponsors for our 2024 Theatrical season! Email Tina@wallacetheater.com to learn more.

Legally Blonde The Musical Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Dallas Black Dance Theatre Announces New Industry-Leading Mental Health Initiative Photo
Dallas Black Dance Theatre Announces New Industry-Leading Mental Health Initiative

Dallas Black Dance Theatre has announced a new industry-leading mental health initiative. The initiative aims to prioritize the mental well-being of dancers and provide resources for mental health support.

2
Common Thread Collective Returns To The Eisemann Center With PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS S Photo
Common Thread Collective Returns To The Eisemann Center With PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS Showing Through December 31

COMMON THREAD COLLECTIVE presents 'People, Places & Things' at the Eisemann Center in Richardson, TX. This exhibit features the work of female Texas artists and runs from Nov 29 - Dec 31.

3
Soul Rep To Present ELM THICKET A World Premiere Play Set in a Gentrifying Dallas Neighbor Photo
Soul Rep To Present ELM THICKET A World Premiere Play Set in a Gentrifying Dallas Neighborhood

Soul Rep Theatre's World Premiere - ELM THICKET is set in a gentrifying Dallas neighborhood and will kick off AT&T Performing Arts Center’s 2024 Season of Elevator Project.

4
The Plano Symphony Orchestra to Present Three Holiday Concerts in December Photo
The Plano Symphony Orchestra to Present Three Holiday Concerts in December

The Plano Symphony Orchestra will present three holiday concerts in December, featuring powerhouse vocals and holiday entertainment for all ages. Don't miss out on this festive celebration!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
Jerry Mitchell Discusses Developing BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL on ABC7 Chicago Video
Jerry Mitchell Discusses Developing BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL on ABC7 Chicago
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Video
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Broadway Out of Bounds in Dallas Broadway Out of Bounds
Lewisville Grand (12/11-12/11)Tracker
White Christmas in Dallas White Christmas
Allen Contemporary Theatre (12/01-12/17)Tracker
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life - The Musical in Dallas It's A Wonderful Life - The Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (11/17-12/23)Tracker
Making Spirits Bright in Dallas Making Spirits Bright
Sammons Center for the Arts (12/15-12/15)
Poor Clare in Dallas Poor Clare
Stage West (11/30-12/17)
Into the Woods in Dallas Into the Woods
Upright Theatre Company (2/16-3/17)
Aladdin in Dallas Aladdin
Bass Performance Hall (1/31-2/04)
Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story in Dallas Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story
Artisan Center Theater (6/07-6/29)CAST
Hamilton (Philip Company) in Dallas Hamilton (Philip Company)
Winspear Opera House (5/08-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You