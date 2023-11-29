Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards

The Plano Symphony Orchestra to Present Three Holiday Concerts in December

This year's holiday concerts will include vocals by the international award-winning Midtown Quartet and singer-songwriter Nick Fabian, plus more.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Nicolas Greco Will Star as Edward R. Murrow in Regional Premiere of MURROW in Dallas Photo 3 Nicolas Greco Will Star as Edward R. Murrow in Regional Premiere of MURROW in Dallas
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MU Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

The Plano Symphony Orchestra to Present Three Holiday Concerts in December

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) welcomes kids from one to 92 to “Home for the Holidays” on December 16 in Frisco and December 17 in Plano. Conducted by Tammy and Charles Miller PSO Music Director Héctor Guzmán, this year's holiday concerts will include vocals by the international award-winning Midtown Quartet and singer-songwriter Nick Fabian as well as the highly-esteemed Plano Civic Chorus. With seasonal favorites, the ever-popular audience sing-along, humor, and even a few surprises, these concerts are sure to be memorable holiday experience that all will enjoy.

Performances will take place on Saturday, December 16 (4 PM) at Memorial High School (12300 Frisco St, Frisco, Texas) and on Sunday, December 17 (4 PM and 7:30 PM) at Christ United Methodist Church (3101 Coit Road, Plano, Texas). Tickets are $25 for the Frisco concert and range from $34 to $81 for the Plano concerts. Student tickets are available to all “Home for the Holidays” concerts for $18. All tickets can be purchased through the PSO Box Office or online (972-473-7262, Click Here).

Midtown Quartet formed in the spring of 2018 and quickly gained attention from the barbershop and a Cappella world. In their first year together, they won the Mid-Atlantic District Quartet contest, a 5th place Bronze Medal at the Barbershop Harmony Society's International Quartet Contest, and the Dealers Choice Award for the highest scoring first-time quartet. After a three-year COVID-hiatus, they returned to the international competition and brought home a 2nd Place Silver Medal. This past July they were crowned the 2023 Barbershop Harmony Society's International Quartet Champion. They've put most of their time and energy into making music videos and other forms of media to get their music and brand out to the world. Specializing in several different genres including barbershop, contemporary a Cappella, jazz, and musical theater. Based out of New York City, Midtown is eager to share their music with audiences all over the world and to bring a new flavor of four-part harmony to the masses.

﻿A Plano native, singer-songwriter Nick Fabian is the perfect combination of Saturday night at the club bliss and Sunday morning devotion and celebration. This young and promising artist, now calls Nashville home where he actively works as a performer and producer creating a mélange of fresh, invigorating soul-pop hooks and golden-voiced melodies. The child of two professional musicians and PSO members Don and Deborah Fabian, Nick's upbringing consisted of spending evenings and weekends attending rehearsals, performances, and absorbing all the fantastic musical influences around him. Nick started in Piano at an early age, performing in classical piano competitions around Texas. At Plano East, Nick traded in his football accolades for a seat in the choir, where he fell in love with singing, songwriting, and a new journey began. Nick has emerged a prodigiously talented singer, songwriter, pianist, producer and arranger. Making a splash in the Nashville scene, his music garners nearly 30k monthly listeners on Spotify and he's produced records for numerous Nashville artists.

Under the direction of Dr. Randall Hooper, Artistic Director and Conductor, the 90-member auditioned Plano Civic Chorus has established itself as one of premiere arts groups in North Texas. The chorus's broad repertoire ranges from the songs of the Broadway stage to the great masterworks of the classical composers. The chorus has sung beloved Broadway favorites, famous opera choruses and stirring patriotic songs and regularly participates in community events such as the annual tree lighting celebrations at Galleria Dallas and Caroling in the Arts District with WRR 101.1 FM.

ABOUT PLANO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA:

Established in 1983, the Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) has gradually expanded its mission and programming to serve the greater North Texas metro area. Originally named the Plano Chamber Orchestra, the change to “Symphony” in 1998 reflected a broadening of scope and repertory. Currently presenting eight subscription concerts, a ten-concert, interactive Family Concert Series, and over 100 solo, ensemble, and educational programs, the PSO embodies outstanding artistic excellence, active community engagement, and sound fiscal responsibility.


The Plano Symphony Orchestra is supported, in part, by the City of Plano, Tammy and Charles Miller, The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation, TACA, The National Endowment for the Arts, Texas Commission on the Arts, Rea Charitable Trust, Atmos Energy, AWARE Fund of The Dallas Foundation, The Dallas Morning News, The Plano Symphony Orchestra Guild, The PSO Virtuoso Society, Dianne and Marion Brockette, City of McKinney, City of Richardson, First United Bank & Trust, Frisco Arts, Frost Bank, H-E-B | Central Market, HilltopSecurities, Medical City Plano, Sandy Nachman, NYLO Hotel Plano, Wanda and Cliff Parker, Retirement Planners of America, Signs By Tomorrow, SoloShoe Communications, Carol and William Tempest, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano, Veritex Community Bank, WFAA, and hundreds of individual donors, foundations, and corporations who make transformative gifts to the PSO.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
NOCHEBUENA: A CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Announced At The Eisemann Center Photo
NOCHEBUENA: A CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Announced At The Eisemann Center

The Eisemann Center celebrates Mexican Christmas traditions with “Nochebuena: A Christmas Spectacular” starring Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar.

2
A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING is Coming to Theatre Frisco in February Photo
A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING is Coming to Theatre Frisco in February

Theatre Frisco announces the cast of A Grand Night For Singing, featuring the iconic songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein. New Artistic Director Andi Allen leads Theatre Frisco's 2024 season.

3
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; THE PLAY THAT GOES WR Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Eisemann Center to Present Six New Shows for 2024 - Tickets On Sale Now Photo
Eisemann Center to Present Six New Shows for 2024 - Tickets On Sale Now

Discover the exciting lineup of new shows coming to the Eisemann Center in 2024. From captivating narratives to toe-tapping performances, get your tickets now and experience the best of the performing arts in Richardson, TX.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Broadway Out of Bounds in Dallas Broadway Out of Bounds
Lewisville Grand (12/11-12/11)Tracker
White Christmas in Dallas White Christmas
Allen Contemporary Theatre (12/01-12/17)Tracker
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life - The Musical in Dallas It's A Wonderful Life - The Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (11/17-12/23)Tracker
Hamilton (Philip Company) in Dallas Hamilton (Philip Company)
Bass Performance Hall (6/11-6/23)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Dallas My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Amarillo Civic Center [Auditorium] (3/20-3/20)
SIX in Dallas SIX
Bass Performance Hall (11/28-12/03)
Smoke on the Mountain in Dallas Smoke on the Mountain
Artisan Center Theater (8/02-8/24)CAST
Hamilton (Philip Company) in Dallas Hamilton (Philip Company)
Winspear Opera House (5/08-6/09)
C.S. Lewis’ THE MAGICIAN’S NEPHEW in Dallas C.S. Lewis’ THE MAGICIAN’S NEPHEW
Dallas Childrens Theater (4/27-5/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You