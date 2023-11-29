The Plano Symphony Orchestra to Present Three Holiday Concerts in December

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) welcomes kids from one to 92 to “Home for the Holidays” on December 16 in Frisco and December 17 in Plano. Conducted by Tammy and Charles Miller PSO Music Director Héctor Guzmán, this year's holiday concerts will include vocals by the international award-winning Midtown Quartet and singer-songwriter Nick Fabian as well as the highly-esteemed Plano Civic Chorus. With seasonal favorites, the ever-popular audience sing-along, humor, and even a few surprises, these concerts are sure to be memorable holiday experience that all will enjoy.

Performances will take place on Saturday, December 16 (4 PM) at Memorial High School (12300 Frisco St, Frisco, Texas) and on Sunday, December 17 (4 PM and 7:30 PM) at Christ United Methodist Church (3101 Coit Road, Plano, Texas). Tickets are $25 for the Frisco concert and range from $34 to $81 for the Plano concerts. Student tickets are available to all “Home for the Holidays” concerts for $18. All tickets can be purchased through the PSO Box Office or online (972-473-7262, Click Here).

Midtown Quartet formed in the spring of 2018 and quickly gained attention from the barbershop and a Cappella world. In their first year together, they won the Mid-Atlantic District Quartet contest, a 5th place Bronze Medal at the Barbershop Harmony Society's International Quartet Contest, and the Dealers Choice Award for the highest scoring first-time quartet. After a three-year COVID-hiatus, they returned to the international competition and brought home a 2nd Place Silver Medal. This past July they were crowned the 2023 Barbershop Harmony Society's International Quartet Champion. They've put most of their time and energy into making music videos and other forms of media to get their music and brand out to the world. Specializing in several different genres including barbershop, contemporary a Cappella, jazz, and musical theater. Based out of New York City, Midtown is eager to share their music with audiences all over the world and to bring a new flavor of four-part harmony to the masses.

﻿A Plano native, singer-songwriter Nick Fabian is the perfect combination of Saturday night at the club bliss and Sunday morning devotion and celebration. This young and promising artist, now calls Nashville home where he actively works as a performer and producer creating a mélange of fresh, invigorating soul-pop hooks and golden-voiced melodies. The child of two professional musicians and PSO members Don and Deborah Fabian, Nick's upbringing consisted of spending evenings and weekends attending rehearsals, performances, and absorbing all the fantastic musical influences around him. Nick started in Piano at an early age, performing in classical piano competitions around Texas. At Plano East, Nick traded in his football accolades for a seat in the choir, where he fell in love with singing, songwriting, and a new journey began. Nick has emerged a prodigiously talented singer, songwriter, pianist, producer and arranger. Making a splash in the Nashville scene, his music garners nearly 30k monthly listeners on Spotify and he's produced records for numerous Nashville artists.

Under the direction of Dr. Randall Hooper, Artistic Director and Conductor, the 90-member auditioned Plano Civic Chorus has established itself as one of premiere arts groups in North Texas. The chorus's broad repertoire ranges from the songs of the Broadway stage to the great masterworks of the classical composers. The chorus has sung beloved Broadway favorites, famous opera choruses and stirring patriotic songs and regularly participates in community events such as the annual tree lighting celebrations at Galleria Dallas and Caroling in the Arts District with WRR 101.1 FM.

ABOUT PLANO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA:

Established in 1983, the Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) has gradually expanded its mission and programming to serve the greater North Texas metro area. Originally named the Plano Chamber Orchestra, the change to “Symphony” in 1998 reflected a broadening of scope and repertory. Currently presenting eight subscription concerts, a ten-concert, interactive Family Concert Series, and over 100 solo, ensemble, and educational programs, the PSO embodies outstanding artistic excellence, active community engagement, and sound fiscal responsibility.



The Plano Symphony Orchestra is supported, in part, by the City of Plano, Tammy and Charles Miller, The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation, TACA, The National Endowment for the Arts, Texas Commission on the Arts, Rea Charitable Trust, Atmos Energy, AWARE Fund of The Dallas Foundation, The Dallas Morning News, The Plano Symphony Orchestra Guild, The PSO Virtuoso Society, Dianne and Marion Brockette, City of McKinney, City of Richardson, First United Bank & Trust, Frisco Arts, Frost Bank, H-E-B | Central Market, HilltopSecurities, Medical City Plano, Sandy Nachman, NYLO Hotel Plano, Wanda and Cliff Parker, Retirement Planners of America, Signs By Tomorrow, SoloShoe Communications, Carol and William Tempest, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano, Veritex Community Bank, WFAA, and hundreds of individual donors, foundations, and corporations who make transformative gifts to the PSO.