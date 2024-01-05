The Plano Symphony Orchestra Offers A Celestial Journey In January

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) continues its 41st Season, Out of this World, with An Interplanetary Experience. The concert is a multi-media musical exploration featuring award-winning accordionist Sofía Ros performing Piazzolla's Concerto for Bandoneón and Orchestra. Also joining the PSO will be the Plano Civic Chorus Women's Choir, with the evening's celestial journey concluding with Holst's beloved suite The Planets.



"Our first concert of the new year will be a blast!” says Maestro Héctor Guzmán. “This famous orchestral suite by British composer Gustav Holst is one of the most often performed and admired works for large orchestra—not only for its scope and grandeur, but also its haunting melodies, powerful orchestration, and overall beauty. What is interesting is that Holst never conceived this piece as a descriptive account of our solar system but rather a somewhat loose comment on the astrological meaning of the known planets in the early part of the 20th century. Your Plano Symphony will add some of the most spectacular photos of the seven planets included in the suite as a way of enhancing your musical experience.”

“But that is not all,” Maestro Guzmán adds. “I cannot wait for you, our amazing audience, to experience a brilliant young talent, Sofía Ros, performing on an instrument that is not featured regularly in concerts: the accordion. The Aconcagua concerto (originally for bandoneón and orchestra) is a perfect example of the ‘New Tango' language made popular by Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla. Sofía and the planets are truly ‘Out of this World.' Enjoy!"

Sponsored by HilltopSecurities and the PSO Guild, An Interplanetary Experience will be performed at the Eisemann Center at 8 PM on Saturday, January 20, 2024. Tickets range in price from $22-$88 and can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972-473-7262/Click Here). The Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.



For more information about the remaining concerts in the 2023/2024 Season including Branford Marsalis in concert with the PSO on February 17, visit planosymphony.org.

Over the last year, Spanish accordionist Sofía Ros made her debut at Vienna's KonzertHaus (Austria) performing with Vienna's Opera Ball Orchestra and conductor Alastair Willis. Winner of the Vienna International Music Competition and Trophee Mondiale de l'accordeon, she has performed widely across Europe and the UK, including performances at Vienna's Musikverein (Austria), Purcell Room (London), and the Queen's Hall (Edinburgh). Highlights in the past season also include performances at renowned international music festivals throughout the UK such as St. Magnus Festival & East Neuk Festival. Forthcoming highlights include performances at prestigious concert halls such the Usher Hall in Edinburgh as part of their Emerging Artists Scheme, chamber music at the Edinburgh International Festival and Kelso Music Society, solo recitals at Temple du Bas and Salle Faller in Switzerland, and with Maestro Héctor Guzmán and the Plano Symphony Orchestra (Texas) in January 2024, among others.

Born in the Canary Islands (Spain), Soﬁa began her musical education at the age of 5, gaining a full scholarship to study at Scotland's National Specialist Music School, St. Mary's Music School, in Edinburgh at the age of 13 where she studied for 4 years, winning their annual competition “Director's Recital Prize” in 2020. She is currently a student of the well-distinguished Serbian accordionist and pedagogue Djordje Gajic at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. In 2021, she was awarded a partial ABRSM EU Undergraduate Scholarship at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and has received support from the Craxton Memorial, Drake Calleja Trust, Live Music Now Scotland, and Talent Unlimited. Soﬁa plays a Pigini ‘Sirius Compact' bayan made in Castelﬁdardo, Italy.

Under the direction of Dr. Randall Hooper, Artistic Director and Conductor, the 90-member auditioned Plano Civic Chorus has established itself as one of premiere arts groups in North Texas. The chorus's broad repertoire ranges from the songs of the Broadway stage to the great masterworks of the classical composers. The chorus has sung beloved Broadway favorites, famous opera choruses and stirring patriotic songs, and regularly participates in community events such as the annual tree lighting celebrations at Galleria Dallas and Caroling in the Arts District with WRR 101.1 FM.

Established in 1983, the Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) has gradually expanded its mission and programming to serve the greater North Texas metro area. Originally named the Plano Chamber Orchestra, the change to “Symphony” in 1998 reflected a broadening of scope and repertory. Currently presenting eight subscription concerts, a ten-concert, interactive Family Concert Series, and over 100 solo, ensemble, and educational programs, the PSO embodies outstanding artistic excellence, active community engagement, and sound fiscal responsibility.