The National Tour Of FOREVER YOUNG Brings The Greatest Hits Of All Time To Coppell Arts Center In February

Coppell Arts Center will bring a musical tour de force Forever Young to Coppell for two performances on Saturday, February 11 at 2 PM and 8 PM. Packed full of pop, rock, and country classics from the last five decades, Forever Young is a high-energy production that pays tribute to the greatest music hits of all time.

Both performances will take place in the Main Hall at the Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Box Office at 972-304-7047.

Forever Young follows one unforgettable group of friends as they discover the greatest hits of all time! Set in a music-filled suburban basement, this unbelievable heartfelt true story is guaranteed to take you back to the first time you pushed play, tuned in, or set the needle down. Featuring songs by Billy Joel, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Huey Lewis & The News, Styx, Queen, Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Brooks & Dunn, The Black Crows, Bon Jovi, and many more, this multi-award-winning production is jam-packed with powerhouse vocals, dynamite choreography, and one sensational true story that is guaranteed to make you feel...FOREVER YOUNG.

Coppell Arts Center is part of Coppell's 30-year-plan to present nationally touring shows and be the new home for its five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell. Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the city's newly developed retail and entertainment district, the Center will serve as the anchoring entertainment venue and fill a need expressed since 2009 by Coppell residents to provide gathering spaces, a nightlife scene, cultural opportunities, and amenities for Coppell residents and visitors.

The 30,000 square-foot center boasts six versatile spaces for a diverse mix of performance styles, exhibits, and entertainment, including a 442-seat main hall to host a variety of performances and productions from concerts, to touring productions, orchestral music, and corporate events; a 196-seat Black Box Theater designed for intimate theatrical productions, art exhibitions, and special events; a 2,000-square foot multi-purpose reception hall to host art exhibits, events, meetings, and nightlife; and The Grove Performance Plaza to serve as outdoor community spaces for special events and performances with views of Old Town Coppell. Corgan Architects are designing it with consulting from Schuler Shook and Jaffe Holden. For more information, go to www.coppellartscenter.org