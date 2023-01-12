Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The National Tour Of FOREVER YOUNG Brings The Greatest Hits Of All Time To Coppell Arts Center In February

Packed full of pop, rock, and country classics from the last five decades, Forever Young is a high-energy production that pays tribute to the greatest music hits.

Jan. 12, 2023  

The National Tour Of FOREVER YOUNG Brings The Greatest Hits Of All Time To Coppell Arts Center In February

Coppell Arts Center will bring a musical tour de force Forever Young to Coppell for two performances on Saturday, February 11 at 2 PM and 8 PM. Packed full of pop, rock, and country classics from the last five decades, Forever Young is a high-energy production that pays tribute to the greatest music hits of all time.

Both performances will take place in the Main Hall at the Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Box Office at 972-304-7047.

Forever Young follows one unforgettable group of friends as they discover the greatest hits of all time! Set in a music-filled suburban basement, this unbelievable heartfelt true story is guaranteed to take you back to the first time you pushed play, tuned in, or set the needle down. Featuring songs by Billy Joel, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Huey Lewis & The News, Styx, Queen, Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Brooks & Dunn, The Black Crows, Bon Jovi, and many more, this multi-award-winning production is jam-packed with powerhouse vocals, dynamite choreography, and one sensational true story that is guaranteed to make you feel...FOREVER YOUNG.

Coppell Arts Center is part of Coppell's 30-year-plan to present nationally touring shows and be the new home for its five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell. Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the city's newly developed retail and entertainment district, the Center will serve as the anchoring entertainment venue and fill a need expressed since 2009 by Coppell residents to provide gathering spaces, a nightlife scene, cultural opportunities, and amenities for Coppell residents and visitors.

The 30,000 square-foot center boasts six versatile spaces for a diverse mix of performance styles, exhibits, and entertainment, including a 442-seat main hall to host a variety of performances and productions from concerts, to touring productions, orchestral music, and corporate events; a 196-seat Black Box Theater designed for intimate theatrical productions, art exhibitions, and special events; a 2,000-square foot multi-purpose reception hall to host art exhibits, events, meetings, and nightlife; and The Grove Performance Plaza to serve as outdoor community spaces for special events and performances with views of Old Town Coppell. Corgan Architects are designing it with consulting from Schuler Shook and Jaffe Holden. For more information, go to www.coppellartscenter.org




Fair Park First Shares New Renderings For Community Park Complex Photo
Fair Park First Shares New Renderings For Community Park Complex
Fair Park First unveiled updated renderings of the 18-acre Community Park Complex. These new renderings showcase a bird's-eye view of the entire Community Park Complex along Fitzhugh Avenue, a view of one of the play areas featuring a skywalk and hillside slides, and a snapshot of an outdoor market featured in the Market Grove overlooking the central lawn.
Theatre Arlington to Receive $10,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts Photo
Theatre Arlington to Receive $10,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts
Theatre Arlington has announced that it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts to receive a Challenge America award of $10,000 in 2023. This grant will support ACTUPS, the theater's outreach program in partnership with the Arlington Independent School District for fourth and fifth graders in Title 1 elementary schools.
Stolen Shakespeare Festival Announces Cast Photo
Stolen Shakespeare Festival Announces Cast
Stolen Shakespeare Guild, Fort Worth's classical theater company, presents the Stolen Shakespeare Festival 2023 featuring A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM by William Shakespeare and THE WINTER'S TALE by William Shakespeare.
The City Of Richardson And The Eisemann Center Welcome Dr. Kevin Spencer For ACCESS+INCLUS Photo
The City Of Richardson And The Eisemann Center Welcome Dr. Kevin Spencer For ACCESS+INCLUSION 23: A Road Toward Mental Wellness
The City of Richardson and the Eisemann Center are hosting a community event called Access+Inclusion 23: A Road Toward Mental Wellness the week of February 6-11, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


The National Tour Of FOREVER YOUNG Brings The Greatest Hits Of All Time To Coppell Arts Center In FebruaryThe National Tour Of FOREVER YOUNG Brings The Greatest Hits Of All Time To Coppell Arts Center In February
January 12, 2023

Coppell Arts Center will bring a musical tour de force Forever Young to Coppell for two performances on Saturday, February 11 at 2 PM and 8 PM.
Fair Park First Shares New Renderings For Community Park ComplexFair Park First Shares New Renderings For Community Park Complex
January 11, 2023

Fair Park First unveiled updated renderings of the 18-acre Community Park Complex. These new renderings showcase a bird's-eye view of the entire Community Park Complex along Fitzhugh Avenue, a view of one of the play areas featuring a skywalk and hillside slides, and a snapshot of an outdoor market featured in the Market Grove overlooking the central lawn.
Theatre Arlington to Receive $10,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the ArtsTheatre Arlington to Receive $10,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts
January 11, 2023

Theatre Arlington has announced that it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts to receive a Challenge America award of $10,000 in 2023. This grant will support ACTUPS, the theater's outreach program in partnership with the Arlington Independent School District for fourth and fifth graders in Title 1 elementary schools.
Stolen Shakespeare Festival Announces CastStolen Shakespeare Festival Announces Cast
January 11, 2023

Stolen Shakespeare Guild, Fort Worth's classical theater company, presents the Stolen Shakespeare Festival 2023 featuring A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM by William Shakespeare and THE WINTER'S TALE by William Shakespeare.
The City Of Richardson And The Eisemann Center Welcome Dr. Kevin Spencer For ACCESS+INCLUSION 23: A Road Toward Mental WellnessThe City Of Richardson And The Eisemann Center Welcome Dr. Kevin Spencer For ACCESS+INCLUSION 23: A Road Toward Mental Wellness
January 10, 2023

The City of Richardson and the Eisemann Center are hosting a community event called Access+Inclusion 23: A Road Toward Mental Wellness the week of February 6-11, 2023.
share