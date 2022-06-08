The Lords Of 52nd Street Come to The Eisemann Center, June 30

This summer, the Eisemann Center invites you to experience the legendary music of Billy Joel as performed by his original band members. Featuring Richie Cannata on tenor saxophone, Liberty DeVito on drums and Russell Javors on rhythm guitar, The Lords of 52nd Street recorded and performed with the "Piano Man" for many years - and now, they're headed to Richardson to play the Eisemann Center on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 8 PM. Hear all your favorite songs, such as "Piano Man," "Only the Good Die Young," "Movin' Out," and many more!

Tickets for The Lords of 52nd Street range from $39-$56 and are on sale now at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at (972) 744-4650. The Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX.

Before they were The Lords of 52nd Street, you could find them playing at local clubs in Long Island under the band name, "Topper" - a 1960s high school rock and roll band originally formed by Russell Javors on guitar and vocals, Doug Stegmeyer on bass, and Liberty DeVitto on drums. When Stegmeyer was accepted into the Billy Joel Band, Joel asked if Stegmeyer knew any other players, specifically a New York style drummer. Stegmeyer told Joel, "You know them," and recommended his Topper bandmates, Russell Javors and Liberty DeVitto.

The trio of musicians, alongside saxophonist Richie Cannata, joined Billy Joel in studio to record his 1976 album "Turnstiles." After seeing the success of the "Turnstiles" album, legendary music producer Phil Ramone and Joel coined DeVitto, Cannata, Javors, and Stegmeyer as The Lords of 52nd Street. The band then led an international tour, performing at venues around the world including Wembley Stadium, Royal Albert Hall, the Sydney Opera House, Nassau Coliseum, Madison Square Garden, Carnegie Hall, Budokan, the LA Forum, and many others.

Cannata, Javors, and DeVitto recorded and toured with Joel for over a decade, recording Grammy award winning albums including "52nd Street," "Glass Houses," and "The Nylon Curtain." It wasn't until their induction into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2014 when New York's favorite band decided to pick up their instruments again and reunite after a 30-year separation.

Having sold more than 150 million records, they helped establish Billy Joel's formidable sound, and they continue to perform their legendary hits still to this day.