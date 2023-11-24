Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards

The Hot Sardines Come to the Eisemann Center in January

The performance is on Friday, January 19 at 8:00 pm.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 2 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW

The Hot Sardines Come to the Eisemann Center in January

Eisemann Center Presents continues the 2023-2024 Season with The Hot Sardines on Friday, January 19 at 8:00 pm in the Hill Performance Hall. Founded in 2011 by Elizabeth Bougerol and Evan Palazzo over a mutual love of Fats Waller, The Hot Sardines skyrocketed from the wild underground parties of Brooklyn. Described by The New York Times as “potent and assured” and The Times of London as “simply phenomenal,” the Sardines have been touring their brand of reinvigorated classic jazz worldwide behind a string of celebrated albums and over 60 million digital streams, across platforms.  

On August 4, 2023, The Hot Sardines released C’est La Vie, a bilingual affair of vintage jazz standards and originals, written by Bougerol and Palazzo. The title song, a Bossa nova original in French, is a timely ode to fully living each moment, even when you don’t know what the next will bring. Unable to travel home in past years, Elizabeth spent time rediscovering and recording early French music, including the 1938 gypsy-jazz breezer “J’attendrai” (Dino Olivieri, Louis Poterat), the dark Django Reinhardt ballad “Si Tu Savais” (Georges Ulmer), and “I Wish You Love,” the 1942 standard by Charles Trenet and Léo Chauliac, with English lyrics by Albert Beach.  

The ensemble is sharing a video for a gospel-inflected version of “Moon River,” born when Elizabeth and Evan were tapped by director Greg Mottola to contribute music—and a cameo— to the Miramax release Confess, Fletch (2022, Jon Hamm and John Slattery). Additional music for the film includes the new Sardines original “Adieu l’amour,” a foray into the sounds of film noir, and “La Vie en Rose,” a hushed duet with Bob Parins (with whom Elizabeth sang his original “Sweet Pea,” a breakout hit from the Sardines’ album French Fries + Champagne).  

The Hot Sardines will be touring throughout 2023-2024, including a debut at Carnegie Hall on April 19, 2024, featuring special guest Alan Cumming. They are also producing an original show about that larger-than-life driver of the Harlem renaissance, Fats Waller. 

Tickets are $37-$52 and are available for purchase online at Click Here or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
MainStage Irving-Las Colinas to Present SANTA CLAUS VS THE MARTIANS This Holiday Season Sa Photo
MainStage Irving-Las Colinas to Present SANTA CLAUS VS THE MARTIANS This Holiday Season Santa Claus Vs The Martians

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas and Camp Death Productions has revealed the cast of Santa Claus Vs the Martians. Learn how to purchase tickets.

2
May Pang, John Lennons Companion & Lover During His Lost Weekend Era, to Showcase Cand Photo
May Pang, John Lennon's Companion & Lover During His 'Lost Weekend' Era, to Showcase Candid Photos of Lennon at Free Exhibition in Fort Worth

Discover a captivating exhibition featuring May Pang's intimate and candid photographs of John Lennon during his 'Lost Weekend' era. Explore the special three-day showcase at Gallery 440 in Fort Worth, Texas, from December 8th to 10th, 2023.

3
SIX in Fort Worth Launches Digital Lottery Photo
SIX in Fort Worth Launches Digital Lottery

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, and the producers of the musical phenomenon SIX have announced a digital lottery powered by Broadway Direct, offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $36 tickets available for all performances of SIX at Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall.

4
Tickets On Sale For THE BOOK OF MORMON at the Buddy Holly Hall Next Week Photo
Tickets On Sale For THE BOOK OF MORMON at the Buddy Holly Hall Next Week

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 27 for the national tour of THE BOOK OF MORMON, as part of the 23–24 BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES. The musical will play The Buddy Holly Hall for a limited engagement May 17–19, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Stephen Schwartz Can't Wait to Deliver Us THE PRINCE OF EGYPT on the Big Screen Video
Stephen Schwartz Can't Wait to Deliver Us THE PRINCE OF EGYPT on the Big Screen
Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video
Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
& JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video
& JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
It's A Wonderful Life - The Musical in Dallas It's A Wonderful Life - The Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (11/17-12/23)Tracker
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
White Christmas in Dallas White Christmas
Allen Contemporary Theatre (12/01-12/17)Tracker
Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins in Dallas Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins
Artisan Center Theater (4/12-5/04)CAST
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Dallas Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Music Hall at Fair Park (6/18-6/30)
Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap in Dallas Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap
Lubbock Community Theatre (3/29-4/07)
Fannie: The Music & Life of Fannie Lou Hamer in Dallas Fannie: The Music & Life of Fannie Lou Hamer
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (5/02-5/19)
Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story in Dallas Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story
Artisan Center Theater (6/07-6/29)CAST
The Lion in Winter in Dallas The Lion in Winter
Runway Theatre (12/01-12/17)
Into the Woods in Dallas Into the Woods
Upright Theatre Company (2/16-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You