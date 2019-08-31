The Hopeful Theatre Project Presents 'I Have A Dream' For Make-A-Wish

In a small black box theatre in Southlake, Texas, a group of young people are focusing intently as a choreographer gives instructions. The dancers are clearly enjoying themselves.

The song they are working is an infectious number, the kind you would expect from a show called "I Have A Dream." It's full of bright-eyed optimism, the whole "chase your dreams, shoot for the stars" type of message you expect from a group of young people who have decided they can change the world.

Or at least, they can change their little corner of the world.

This time around, they are hoping to do that by making wishes come true for some very deserving kids with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas.

Make-A-Wish is an organization that grants wishes to kids who are suffering from critical illnesses. The initial wish that started it all was that of 7 year old Chris, who wanted to be a police officer. Chris was dying of cancer, and a friend of the family convinced the local DPS to make his wish come true. You can read the entire story on the Make-A-Wish website but make sure you have tissues handy: https://wish.org/about-us/our-story/how-it-started. Since that day, Make-A-Wish has granted the wishes of over 315,000 children. On average they grant a wish every 34 minutes. They've sent kids to see broadway shows, arranged for them to meet celebrities, and helped them become super-heroes. Make-A-Wish remains committed to granting the wish of every eligible child, because according to their website " wishes make very sick kids feel better - and sometimes, when they feel better, they get better."

The Hopeful Theatre Project is a theatre company that believes in the "sometimes". They believe in the "what ifs". What if we created a theatre company that did more than just put on shows? What if we could do what we love and help others at the same time? What if we could bring together people with the same passions, the same talent, the same love for theatre and do something amazing with it?

They are still figuring things out. "I Have A Dream" is only their second showcase. None of their team has run a company before, much less a non-profit. There are not a ton of theatre companies solely focused on raising money for other people. Most have enough trouble raising money for themselves. They've run into some pretty crazy challenges, but they have also found that people are more than willing to join in on the chance to use the art they love to give back.

Now they are inviting you to be a part of it by joining them at the show! Their initial showcase back in February played to two full houses. This time around they are hoping to fill three performances at their new location - Theatre of North Texas in Southlake. The performance they are most excited about is the additional free one solely for local Wish Kids. Every bit of the ticket sales will go directly to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. That's where you come in! Here are the details:

The Hopeful Theatre Project's "I Have A Dream" is presented by The Mesa Group.

September 6th & 7th @ 7:30 PM

September 8th @ 3:00 PM

Theatre of North Texas

545 S Nolen Dr #250

Southlake, TX 76092

Get tickets and more info at www.thehopefultheatreproject.com.

Or follow along with them on social media: @thehopefultheatreproject





