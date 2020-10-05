The Firehouse Theatre Presents BACK TO THE 80's!

An electrifying medley of totally awesome songs to brighten up this spooky season!

The Firehouse Theatre is getting ready to bring back the neon glory of the 80's while also keeping performers and patrons safe and distanced.

From October 16 through 25, the award-winning theater will present the majorly rad musical revue, BACK TO THE 80's! Directed and choreographed by Nick Hill, co-directed by Jamie Perrin and music directed by Laura Merchant, this nostalgic romp through the greatest hits of the decade has been designed and will be performed within the necessary current social distance restrictions outdoors at The Sound at Cypress Waters (3111 Olympus Blvd. Dallas, TX). Tickets are available at www.bit.ly/FHBacktothe80s and prices for each socially distanced group range from $50-$100.

Derek Whitener, Artistic Director at The Firehouse Theatre, explains, "When The Sound at Cypress Waters reached out wanting to offer a safely distanced outdoor experience, we jumped at the opportunity. We wanted to do something fun for the month of October. Offering the community the chance to dress up in 80's garb and just have a good time in the beautiful fall weather was too perfect to pass up. It's a totally awesome show."

Patrons are encouraged to wear a costume to the show as there will be a costume contest held at each performance. Firehouse Theatre season ticket holders or anyone with a Flex Package, should email the Box Office at office@thefirehousetheatre.com during normal business hours of Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., to plan their show experience.

Shows View More Dallas Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You