Texas Ballet Theater Texas Ballet Theater Performs Balanchine And More In BRILLIANTS

Containing four separate works in one radiant performance, Brilliants gives audiences a range of ballet styles to enjoy.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) is bringing works by George Balanchine, Val Caniparoli, and more to North Texas in mixed-repertoire production Brilliants.

Containing four separate works in one radiant performance, Brilliants gives audiences a range of ballet styles to enjoy. It includes Without Borders by Val Caniparoli, which made its world premiere at Texas Ballet Theater in 2016; Grand Pas Classique, originally choreographed by Victor Gsovsky; Le Corsaire Pas de Deux, originally choreographed by Marius Petipa; and Rubies (from Jewels) by George Balanchine.

"Mixed repertoire evenings are one of the ideal ways to bring world-class ballet to North Texas because they allow us to perform very different works all in one night, so audiences leave with an understanding of all that ballet can be," said Artistic Director Tim O'Keefe. "And choreographers like Balanchine, like Val Caniparoli, are truly world-class."

To stage Rubies and Without Borders, TBT welcomes Jerri Kumry from the Balanchine Trust as well as Val Caniparoli and his assistant Maiqui Manosa. Kumri, Caniparoli and Manosa will work with TBT's dancers to ensure that the ballets are well executed and accurate to the original artistic intent.

O'Keefe said, "It's important for our dancers to work with talented choreographers and stagers like Val Caniparoli and Jerri Kumri. Val's creative choregraphy challenges and strengthens the dancers' technique. Jerri worked directly with Balanchine for seven years, and she and the Balanchine Trust ensure that we maintain the artistic integrity of a very important work. Her positivity and energy create the correct mood for restaging this upbeat piece."

Brilliants is suitable for all audiences. Individual tickets range from $20 to $130. Patrons can purchase tickets online at Click Here or by contacting the Box Office at 877-828-9200 option 1.




