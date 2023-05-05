TOOTSIE to Launch Digital Lottery for Bass Performance Hall Engagement

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced that TOOTSIE will host a digital ticket lottery powered by Broadway Direct. Fans will have the chance to purchase a limited number of $33 tickets available for all performances at Bass Performance Hall. The hilarious Tony Award®-winning musical comes to Bass Hall May 9-14, as part of the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.



The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Monday, May 8, for the Tuesday evening performance, May 9. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $33 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, May 14. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Instagram (@basshall), Twitter (@basshall) and Facebook (@bassperformancehall) for additional lottery news and information.



Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.

The creative team for TOOTSIE includes director Dave Solomon (Broadway associate director), Broadway choreography by Denis Jones, associate choreographer Chip Abbott. The design team for TOOTSIE includes original scenic designer David Rockwell, tour scenic designer Christine Peters, costume designer William Ivey Long, associate costume designer Christopher Vergara, lighting designer Donald Holder, associate lighting designers Vivien Leone & Coby Chasman-Beck and assistant lighting designer Colleen Doherty, sound designer Brian Ronan, associate sound designer Cody Spencer, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, assistant hair and wig designer Loryn Pretorius. make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Binder Casting, Chad Murnane CSA. Supervising Music Supervisor Andrea Grody, Music Supervision by Dean Sharenow, vocal & incidental arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Talitha Fehr.

TOOTSIE is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture produced by Punch Productions and starring Dustin Hoffman. This production of TOOTSIE was licensed by Music Theatre International. The National Tour of TOOTSIE is produced and managed by Troika Entertainment.



TOOTSIE comes to Fort Worth as part of the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. The season concludes in June with HADESTOWN, winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album.