TOGETHER To Be Presented In Collaboration With Uptown Players and Bruce Wood Dance Dallas

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Uptown Players and Bruce Wood Dance Dallas will join forces this Pride Month for Together, a powerful new collaboration celebrating unity, resilience, chosen family, and love through music, movement, humor, and heartfelt storytelling.

Following the success of Imagine, this all-new production brings Uptown Players vocalists together with the acclaimed dancers of Bruce Wood Dance Dallas for an unforgettable evening that explores the journey from isolation to connection. Through iconic songs including “We Belong,” “Stand By Me,” “Call Me,” “We Are Family,” “All By Myself,” and “We Are the World,” the production moves from moments of vulnerability and longing into joyful celebration, reminding audiences that no one has to stand alone.

Blending soaring vocals, electrifying dance, and theatrical storytelling, Together reflects the shared mission of both companies: to center community, celebrate identity, and honor the voices and stories that bring people closer. As the script expresses throughout the evening, every voice matters, every body matters, and every story matters.

Together is directed by Clayton Younkin and Cole Vernon, with Vernon also serving as choreographer. Adam C. Wright serves as music arranger and director. The creative team includes Dennis Canright as set designer, Julie Hohman as lighting designer, Suzi Cranford as Costume Designer, and Brian Christensen as sound designer.

The cast features Peter DiCesare, Allison Glasman, Stephanie Godsave, Seth Paden, Weaver Rhodes, Coltin Snyder, Kylie Stewart, Megan Storey, Elliott Ludovic, Cole Vernon, L. Walter, and Brett Warner.

Performances will take place June 20–21 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater located at 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd., Dallas, TX. ASL-interpreted performance will be Sunday, June 21. Tickets range from $30 to $75. Tickets can be purchased at the Uptown Players website.

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