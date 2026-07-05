Forth Worth Fringe Festival Announces 10 Acts For Lineup

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Theatre Network of Texas, Inc. (TNT) has announced10 acts for the 10th Annual International Fort Worth Fringe Festival (FW Fringe.)

The 10th Annual FW Fringe returns to Fort Worth the weekend of September 11 - 13, 2026 - at Stolen Shakespeare Guild (SSG) - 3623 Decatur Avenue, Fort Worth, TX. This is the second year the FW Fringe will be in the home of SSG. Both TNT and SSG were displaced with the closing of the Fort Worth Community Arts Center at the end of 2024.

All 10 shows will be presented conveniently in one space making access to all the shows convenient.

Fort Worth Fringe Festival Acts

BHAKTI - THE UNWAVERING FLAME - Supraja Sundaresan - Euless, TX - 2nd time at FW Fringe - This Bharatanatyam varnam follows a Nayika whose heart is wholly surrendered to Lord Shiva, the Lord of Mount Kailasa. (Indian Dance)

THE BRAIN STORM MAGIC SHOW - Braden Daniels - Dallas, TX - FW Fringe Debut - Enjoy an unforgettable experience of magic, mystery and mind reading (Magic)

GENIUS, MADNESS AND MURDER: TALES OF THE SCANDALOUS FAMILY OF John Wilkes Booth - Strange Girls Productions - Tampa, FL - Asia Booth Clarke recounts stories of the many triumphs, scandals and tragedies of the Booths, with humane and trademark Booth theatricality. (Theatre)

I GRIEVE DIFERENT - Harper Jones & Co. - Dallas, TX - FW Fringe Debut - A solo, multi-character theatrical piece centered on The Child, a young Black woman navigating grief after her grandmother’s death. (Theatre)

GRILLED CHEESE - Kevin Velasquez - Mansfield, TX - 3rd time at FW Fringe - A story about growing up, holding on, and the courage it takes to let go—on both sides of the table. (Theatre)

kNOw - Olivia Giron - Denton, TX - FW Fringe Debut - This work is inspired by the anatomy and function of the heart and explores the development of shape and gesture using initiations from specific body parts.

A LOST LOVE STORY - Blackberry Theatre - Fort Worth, TX - 5th time at FW Fringe - A LOST LOVE STORY follows Franklin and Ashley, high school exes now in their 30s, as they reconnect for the first time since their breakup 17 years ago. (Theatre)

MUJERES SIN MIEDO (WOMEN WITHOUT FEAR) - Mujeres Sin Miedo (Sound Culture) - Fort Worth, TX - FW Fringe Debut - A spoken word showcase is an opportunity for the Latina voice to be centered, with various themes—from motherhood challenges to love of nature and human rights—addressed in an uplifting and entertaining presentation. (Poetry / Spoken Word)

OPTIMAL - Parcos Corpas - Stephenville, TX - FW Fringe Debut - A timely, thought-provoking one-act that explores the growing influence of AI and algorithms on everyday life. (Theatre)

PERPETUAL SOUP - OneOff Theatre - Fort Worth, TX - FW Fringe Debut - What do we force ourselves to swallow and why? In this story, two men in a time and place that make no difference to anyone make the best of a situation with a dash of laughter. (Theatre)

Performances run from September 11 - 13, 2026 - at Stolen Shakespeare Guild (SSG) - 3623 Decatur Avenue, Fort Worth, TX. Performances will be every day of the festival - with the general schedule being - Friday - 2pm - 10pm, Saturday - 12n - 10pm and Sunday - 1pm - 6pm. The exact schedule is NOT yet confirmed.

Ticket Information

Festival Passes and individual tickets are available for purchase now. at the Fort Worth Fringe website. Full performance schedule available a later date. Ticket prices are as follows: All Fringe Pass for $72, 4 Show Pass for $42, 2 Show Pass for $24 and 1 Show Pass for $14. These prices include a required FW Fringe Collector button - which can be used for discounts at retailers throughout Fort Worth during the festival. TNT members receive a Discounted ALL FRINGE PASS - $37 - consider becoming a member for the discount. Parking is free in and around SSG - and FW Fringe Pass Holders will be able to come and go throughout the weekend.

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