SPUNK, STEW, and More Set For Soul Rep Theatre Company's 2026-2027 Season

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Soul Rep Theatre Company has announced its 2026–2027 Season, featuring three acclaimed works that celebrate the richness, resilience, and diversity of Black storytelling. The season includes George C. Wolfe's Spunk, Keli Goff's The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks and Curls, and Zora Howard's Stew, continuing Soul Rep's mission to protect and progress the Black Theatre experience through bold, transformative productions.

The season opens with George C. Wolfe's Spunk, directed by Anyika McMillan-Herod, October 16–November 1, 2026, at Bryant Hall. Adapted from the beloved stories of Zora Neale Hurston, Spunk is an electrifying theatrical experience infused with the rhythms of blues, gospel, and jazz. Through three captivating tales, the production celebrates love, folklore, resilience, and the enduring spirit of community.

The season continues at the South Dallas Cultural Center with Keli Goff's The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks and Curls, directed by Guinea Bennett-Price, January 29–February 14, 2027. This heartfelt comedy celebrates Black womanhood, friendship, identity, and self-discovery through the conversations and connections found inside a neighborhood beauty salon. Filled with laughter, authenticity, and heart, the play is a joyful tribute to community and embracing one's authentic self.

Closing the season is Zora Howard's Stew, directed by Khira Hailey, April 23–May 9, 2027, at Bryant Hall. This poignant and beautifully crafted drama gathers generations of Black women around a family kitchen, where food becomes a language of love, memory, and legacy. Rich with warmth, humor, and emotional depth, Stew explores the traditions that nourish us and the family bonds that sustain us.

Together, these three productions offer audiences an extraordinary theatrical journey through music, folklore, family, identity, and community—stories that entertain while reflecting the beauty and complexity of the Black experience.

Season subscriptions are on sale now, offering audiences the lowest ticket prices of the year. With flexible subscription packages available for individuals, couples, families, and groups, patrons can enjoy the entire season while receiving exceptional savings. Current subscription pricing is available through August 7, after which subscription prices will increase.

"Our 2026–2027 Season showcases three remarkable playwrights whose work celebrates the richness and diversity of Black life," said Soul Rep Theatre Company leadership. "Led by three outstanding directors, this season reflects our ongoing commitment to producing work that inspires conversation, strengthens community, and advances the Black Theatre experience. We invite audiences to join us for another year of bold storytelling and unforgettable performances."

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