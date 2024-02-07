THIS TIME Comes to the Undermain Theatre This Month

Undermain Theatre presents This time by Brian Dang. This workshop production runs February 29 through March 17, 2024.

Undermain Theatre presents this season's production of the Undermain Workshop Series, a fully staged production of a new play by our 2022 recipient of the Katherine Owens/Undermain Fund for New Work, Brian Dang.

Brian will be with us on opening weekend, March 2nd in addition to being with us during the rehearsal period. The Undermain Workshop Series is a model of production which brings a fully staged, new work to the Undermain stage, allowing the playwright time in the process to develop the work with us in an un-premiered production. We welcome interest in writing about the play, our workshop process and Brian’s work as well as interviews with Brian or the director, cast or designers involved in the production. Since the workshop series is not a premiere, the production will not be available to review, to honor the development of the play.

About This time

Jane, Hester, and Peregrine work as maids in a 1900’s manor in the valley of the Yeti. Unable to say what they want to say, stealing moments away from work to hold time with each other, their love bubbles under their words. We hear their thoughts they aren't yet brave enough to tell each other. Jane holds a knife. It's bloody. Hester lies on a table. She's bloodied. Peregrine blows out a candle. Go back in time. They can't stop thinking of death. We hurtle towards it.

Cast: Kelsey Milbourn (they, them) as Peregrine, Johanna Nchekwube (she, her) as Hester and Dakota Ratliff* (she, her) as Jane.

Directed by: Gabrielle Kurlander (she, her)

Design Team: Scenic Designer; Robert Winn*, Lighting Designer: steve woods*, Costume and Properties Designer: Bernetta Sowels, Sound Designers and Music Composition: Michael Walsh and David Belmont with Premik Russell Tubbs

*Undermain Company member

Brian Dang (they/them) is a Vietnamese/Chinese playwright, poet, mentor, and teaching artist from Seattle. They are the 2022 recipient of a grant from the Katherine Owens/Undermain Fund for New Work. Brian is a proud resident playwright at Parley. For Brian, writing is an act of envisioning an eventual communing and an opportunity to freeze time as we know it. Their writing includes a white haunting (Table Work Press Recommends, Princess Grace Playwriting Fellowship Final Round 2021) and h*llo k*tty syndrome (Seattle King Street Station Resident Artist). Their writing additionally has been workshopped with Seattle Opera, Pork Filled Productions, Karen’s Secret Army, and Theatre Battery. Brian was a 2020-21 Hugo House Fellow and a 2021 Tennessee Williams Scholar at the Sewanee Writers’ Conference. Their current works in progress include If only I could give you the sun, an opera with Seattle Opera’s Creation Lab that reimagines Icarus & Daedalus as a nonbinary utopic myth; This time, a sapphic love story about dreams, the death drive of labor, and murder; and 49 words I wish I could write in my family’s language, a poetry/letter collection supported through 4Culture and the 2022 Seattle CityArtist program.