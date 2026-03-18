THE SCARLET LETTER MUSICAL Will Premiere In Dallas Before New York Festival Appearance

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A new musical adaptation of THE SCARLET LETTER will premiere in Dallas this spring before traveling to New York City for a festival performance.

Written by Kenady Sean and Christine Hand Jones, the production will run April 9–18 at the Rosewood Center for Family Arts in Dallas. The musical will then be presented on April 25 at the Spark Theatre Festival at Emerging Artists Theatre in New York City.

Presented by MusicalWriters.com Productions, the project features an all-femme creative and production team and a cast of Dallas-Fort Worth performers. The production also serves as the first installment of the Broadway Bridge Project, an initiative aimed at connecting regional artists with opportunities in New York theatre.

“Developing new musicals is always about the journey from page to stage,” said Rebecca Lowrey, Owner and CEO of MusicalWriters.com. “Instead of bringing this piece directly to New York for a single festival performance, we wanted to give it the full life of a production here in Dallas first — with rehearsals, audiences, and the creative process that allows a show to truly grow. By the time it arrives in New York, it will be something that has already lived onstage, and I can’t wait to show NYC what Dallas can do.”

“Dallas audiences were the first to embrace this story, and their support made this next step possible,” said Kenady Sean. “Taking the show to New York City is not just exciting for our team—it’s a celebration of the community that helped bring it to life.”

“Dallas is full of talent,” added Christine Hand Jones. “I've seen Broadway-level performances in tiny community theaters, and I've listened in amazement to brand new work from singer-songwriters and composers on coffeehouse stages and writers' groups. I know we have a comparable talent pool to New York.”

The musical reimagines the story of Hester Prynne, centering on themes of resilience and identity through a contemporary lens, with a score influenced by folk music traditions.

The cast will be led by Lexi Nieto as Hester Prynne, with Ben Meaders as Arthur Dimmesdale and Ben Phillips as Roger Chillingworth, joined by Brigitte Wilson, Melania MacDonald, Victoria Gomez, Aly Badalamenti, Sarah Powell, Leslie Navarro, Joseph Kaminski, and Daniel Hernandez.

Ticketing and More Information

Dallas performances will take place at the Rosewood Center for Family Arts, located at 5938 Skillman Street, with evening performances scheduled April 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.

The New York performance will take place April 25 at 9:00 p.m. at Emerging Artists Theatre as part of the Spark Theatre Festival.

For tickets and more information, visit musicalwriters.com/thescarletlettermusical.