THE FLASH IN CONCERT Will Premiere in Dallas in July

After fans of the Scarlet Speedster see “The Flash” in theaters beginning June 16, they will have a chance to experience it again in an entirely new way as TCG Entertainment, a leader in live entertainment and touring productions, in conjunction with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, bring “The Flash in Concert” to The Music Hall at Fair Park, in Dallas, TX on Sunday, July 31st. Fans can enjoy the film, which will be projected onto a larger-than-life screen at The Music Hall at Fair Park, as Benjamin Wallfisch’s musical score is performed live by The Dallas Pops, conducted by James Olmstead. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9th at www.Ticketmaster.com and www.DCFilmsinConcert.com.

"The Flash” is the third film to be announced for “DC In Concert,” an all-new global touring film concert series featuring a live symphony orchestra performing, to picture, every note from fan-favorite blockbuster films starring DC Super Heroes. Additional DC In Concert films include “Batman in Concert” and “The Batman in Concert.”

“We are as excited as the fans are to see “The Flash” hit screens June 16 and we can’t wait to bring the film to the concert hall in July for a live concert experience. We have seen amazing audiences in both the US and Europe for our other DC in Concert films and we believe the chance to see ‘The Flash’ in a live concert setting is a really special event that audiences will love,” said Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, “The Flash” features Barry Allen traveling back in time in order to change events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to help. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian…albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

“The Flash” stars Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton. It is produced by Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco. The screenplay is by Christina Hodson, with a screen story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein and Joby Harold, based on characters from DC. Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Double Dream/a Disco Factory production of an Andy Muschietti film, “The Flash.”