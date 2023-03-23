Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE CHER SHOW, ANNIE, and More Set For AT&T Performing Arts Center 2023/24 Broadway Season

Subscription package sales begin Friday, March 31, 2023

Mar. 23, 2023  
THE CHER SHOW, ANNIE, and More Set For AT&T Performing Arts Center 2023/24 Broadway Season

The AT&T Performing Arts Center has announced their 2023/2024 series of Broadway at the Center, featuring THE CHER SHOW, CHICAGO, ANNIE, AND SHREK THE MUSICAL. This season's lineup is comprised of 16 Tony, 20 Drama Desk, one Outer Critics Circle, and one Grammy award winners. This season will include new and improved events before and after Broadway shows that include pre-show Facebook Live viewings, post-show talkbacks, afterparties, themed photo opportunities, themed bar drinks, and more!

"We are so excited to bring in this new season of shows with fan favorites on the best stage in North Texas for Broadway," says Warren Tranquada, president and CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center. "We are also delighted to share our new campus activations we will have before and after shows in the 2023/2024 season that will let patrons embrace and invest in the Center's new offerings."

In addition to the Center's series, this is the fifth year of the groundbreaking partnership between Broadway Dallas and the AT&T Performing Arts Center that will be presented at the Winspear Opera House. Each year, Broadway Dallas will present up to five weeks of Broadway in the beautiful Winspear Opera House on the Center's campus in the Dallas Arts District, this year being HAMILTON. Our Broadway at the Center series subscribers are among the first to enjoy the benefits of this exciting collaboration between these two beloved Dallas institutions.

Broadway at the Center subscribers enjoy free ticket replacement, discounted pre-paid parking rates and the Center's inter-show ticket exchange, which provides the flexibility to exchange tickets for one show to another in the series excluding Hamilton (limit one exchange per series). Subscriptions will be available here.

Members of the Center enjoy a wide range of exclusive benefits making this Broadway experience better than ever before. Member benefits include priority access to the best available seats, access to the PNC Members Lounge for complimentary beverages at each performance and access to the Platinum Circle orchestra seating for Platinum Circle members. Membership donations not only help the nonprofit Center bring the very best in performing arts to North Texas, but also support the Center's community and education programs, including Community Partners which provides free tickets to those who would otherwise not have access. To join with a membership donation, visit attpac.org/support or call Membership Services at 214-978-2888.

Four show subscription packages range from $95 to $595. Subscription package sales begin Friday, March 31, 2023 and may be purchased by phone at 214-880-0202, or online at www.attpac.org/broadway. Box Office phone is open 10 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 90 minutes before performances - closed Saturdays and Sundays.

For groups of 10 or more please call 214-978-2879.




NTX Theatre Seeks Underrepresented Talent For Acting Competition, Offering Over Ten Thousa Photo
NTX Theatre Seeks Underrepresented Talent For Acting Competition, Offering Over Ten Thousand Dollars In Cash Prizes
Today, Amphibian Stage leadership has expanded calls for submissions to the SparkFest 2023 Acting Competition to MENASA actors from all over the US. The deadline for submissions (originally March 20th) has been extended to March 31st.  Finalists will now be announced on April 10th.
Jeffrey Siegel Closes Keyboard Conversations Season With Mozart and Friends Photo
Jeffrey Siegel Closes Keyboard Conversations Season With 'Mozart and Friends'
​​​​​​​Keyboard Conversations, featuring concert pianist Jeffrey Siegel concludes the 2022-2023 Season sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon, with Mozart and Friends in the Bank of America Theatre at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 pm.
Casa Mañana Presents JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK This Month Photo
Casa Mañana Presents JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK This Month
Casa Mañana continues its Children’s Theatre season with Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. The show runs March 25 – April 9. Tickets are on sale now.
Fort Worths Bass Performance Hall Celebrates 25 Years Photo
Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall Celebrates 25 Years
Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced two free community events to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Bass Hall.

More Hot Stories For You


NTX Theatre Seeks Underrepresented Talent For Acting Competition, Offering Over Ten Thousand Dollars In Cash PrizesNTX Theatre Seeks Underrepresented Talent For Acting Competition, Offering Over Ten Thousand Dollars In Cash Prizes
March 22, 2023

Today, Amphibian Stage leadership has expanded calls for submissions to the SparkFest 2023 Acting Competition to MENASA actors from all over the US. The deadline for submissions (originally March 20th) has been extended to March 31st.  Finalists will now be announced on April 10th.
Jeffrey Siegel Closes Keyboard Conversations Season With 'Mozart and Friends'Jeffrey Siegel Closes Keyboard Conversations Season With 'Mozart and Friends'
March 22, 2023

​​​​​​​Keyboard Conversations, featuring concert pianist Jeffrey Siegel concludes the 2022-2023 Season sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon, with Mozart and Friends in the Bank of America Theatre at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 pm.
Casa Mañana Presents JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK This MonthCasa Mañana Presents JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK This Month
March 21, 2023

Casa Mañana continues its Children’s Theatre season with Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. The show runs March 25 – April 9. Tickets are on sale now.
Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall Celebrates 25 YearsFort Worth's Bass Performance Hall Celebrates 25 Years
March 21, 2023

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced two free community events to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Bass Hall.
Plano Symphony Orchestra Family Concert Series Presents A NIGHT AT THE BALLPlano Symphony Orchestra Family Concert Series Presents A NIGHT AT THE BALL
March 17, 2023

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) continues its Family Concert Series with A Night at the Ball at the McKinney Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 2 at 3 PM and the Plano Courtyard Theater on Sunday, April 30 at 3 & 4:30 PM.
share