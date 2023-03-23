THE CHER SHOW, ANNIE, and More Set For AT&T Performing Arts Center 2023/24 Broadway Season

The AT&T Performing Arts Center has announced their 2023/2024 series of Broadway at the Center, featuring THE CHER SHOW, CHICAGO, ANNIE, AND SHREK THE MUSICAL. This season's lineup is comprised of 16 Tony, 20 Drama Desk, one Outer Critics Circle, and one Grammy award winners. This season will include new and improved events before and after Broadway shows that include pre-show Facebook Live viewings, post-show talkbacks, afterparties, themed photo opportunities, themed bar drinks, and more!

"We are so excited to bring in this new season of shows with fan favorites on the best stage in North Texas for Broadway," says Warren Tranquada, president and CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center. "We are also delighted to share our new campus activations we will have before and after shows in the 2023/2024 season that will let patrons embrace and invest in the Center's new offerings."

In addition to the Center's series, this is the fifth year of the groundbreaking partnership between Broadway Dallas and the AT&T Performing Arts Center that will be presented at the Winspear Opera House. Each year, Broadway Dallas will present up to five weeks of Broadway in the beautiful Winspear Opera House on the Center's campus in the Dallas Arts District, this year being HAMILTON. Our Broadway at the Center series subscribers are among the first to enjoy the benefits of this exciting collaboration between these two beloved Dallas institutions.

Broadway at the Center subscribers enjoy free ticket replacement, discounted pre-paid parking rates and the Center's inter-show ticket exchange, which provides the flexibility to exchange tickets for one show to another in the series excluding Hamilton (limit one exchange per series). Subscriptions will be available here.

Members of the Center enjoy a wide range of exclusive benefits making this Broadway experience better than ever before. Member benefits include priority access to the best available seats, access to the PNC Members Lounge for complimentary beverages at each performance and access to the Platinum Circle orchestra seating for Platinum Circle members. Membership donations not only help the nonprofit Center bring the very best in performing arts to North Texas, but also support the Center's community and education programs, including Community Partners which provides free tickets to those who would otherwise not have access. To join with a membership donation, visit attpac.org/support or call Membership Services at 214-978-2888.

Four show subscription packages range from $95 to $595. Subscription package sales begin Friday, March 31, 2023 and may be purchased by phone at 214-880-0202, or online at www.attpac.org/broadway. Box Office phone is open 10 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 90 minutes before performances - closed Saturdays and Sundays.

For groups of 10 or more please call 214-978-2879.