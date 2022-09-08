Super Bad Theater Company Partners To Present The Youth Creative Ethics Workshop And THE NEW TEACHER

Super Bad Theater Company partners with NED E. Williams Magnet STEAM Academy on a collaborative effort within Longview Independent School District.

The producing team of Super Bad Theater Company will orchestrate an 8 Week "Pillars of Theatre" Youth Creative Ethics Workshop exclusively for the hosting school students. The students range from 4th to 5th graders with interest in Theater and The Performing Arts.

The 8 week workshop will conclude with a live public performance of The New Teacher (A Comedy Stage Play), a theatrical adaptation of Dedrick Weathersby's The New Teacher play book. The New Teacher Premiered February and March 2022 in Longview TX in front of SOLD OUT audiences. This family friendly show is adapted by Emmy award-winning actor, playwright and producer Dedrick Weathersby and directed by EK Bonner (Remembering James The Musical) and Dramaturge Morgan Becker (Remembering James The Musical) and will be brought to life by a Diverse cast and creative team.

The Youth Creative Ethics Workshop will teach the fundamentals of Theatre, Performing, Public Presentation/Speaking, Team Building and encourage heighten sense of one's Self Esteem. Super Bad Theater Company will bring highly qualified professionals and certified teachers to work with the students. "This will ensure the integrity of workshop principles to enhance the student's knowledge, talent and skills for the performing arts" stated by writer Dedrick Weathersby. The New Teacher (A Stage Play Comedy) will utilize theatre to offer young children and families a way to engage in meaningful conversation pertaining to the treatment and appreciation of teachers and the impact in which they have on families. "The vision is to highlight the arts and advocate for youth artists to pursue All things Theatre/Entertainment for a career"said Dedrick Weathersby.

"I worked hard and spent countless hours to adapt my play book, The New Teacher into a extended theatrical piece for young audiences and families, simply because it meant we were recognizing the importance of including children in conversations about respect, kindness, pure pressure and gratitude," said Dedrick Weathersby. "This show embraces the full spectrum of emotional responses children may have as they navigate school, peer pressure, friends, teachers and how it may affect them."

The New Teacher book is 1 of 5 books under the umbrella of Weathersby Productions publishing company. A new book is being released later this year titled "How I See Myself" a 21 day Youth Inspirational book which will be comprised of vignette stories by Dedrick Weathersby.

Super Bad Theater Company is a member of Theatre for Young Audiences USA (TYA/USA), the national organization representing the field of theatre for children and family audiences.

The New Teacher (A Comedy Stage Play) will Perform at NED E. Williams Magnet STEAM Academy Theater on November 05, 2022 with a Matinee and Evening shows (3PM & 7PM)

The New Teacher (A Comedy Stage Play) is written and adapted by Dedrick Weathersby and directed by EK Bonner, with music by William Griffin, music direction and composition by Chavalia Dunlap-Mwamba (Texas) and Jeremiah Bonner(Longview High School 9th grade), with Lyrics by Dedrick Weathersby and Morgan Becker(Cincinnati), choreography by Jordan Burns (Chicago) and Sharah Nichols (Texas).

The Youth Creative Ethics Workshop and The New Teacher (A Comedy Stage Play) is produced by Super Bad Theater Company & NED E. Williams Magnet STEAM Academy, a school within Longview Independent School District.

More information visit: www.superbadtheatercompany.com