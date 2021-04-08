Student Blog: My 'Wicked' Movie Dream Cast

When the "Wicked" movie was first announced, I was as excited as any Broadway fan for what was to come.

But as release dates were pushed aside multiple times (including once to make room for the "Cats" movie-meowch), and directors cycled in and out, the fans lost hope.

Luckily, it was finally announced that the movie will be released on Dec. 22, 2021 and it will be directed by Jon M. Chu, who also helmed the highly anticipated adaptation of "In The Heights," which, by the looks of the trailer, will be fantastic.

As we await the announcement of the movie's cast, I wanted to propose what I think would have the perfect mix of Hollywood's favorite way to anger fans (stunt casting) and Broadway representation.

1. Grace McLean as Madame Morrible

For those who aren't fans of "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812," I suggest you listen to the song "In My House," because it proves that McLean has the theatricality and vocal power to pull off the role. I would love to hear her tell the story of Glinda's success to a rapt crowd in "Thank Goodness," for example, and I think she would bring the gusto and camp necessary for the role.

2. Neil Patrick Harris as The Wizard

I wouldn't mind cutting "A Sentimental Man" from the show, but if it is kept in, I'd want it, along with "Wonderful" to be sung by Harris. Not only does it check off the "stunt casting" box, but Harris has shown the Broadway community his immense talent time after time, from his role as Hedwig in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" to his legendary Tony Award performances as the host (please bring him back, CBS, we miss him). Harris has the stamina and ability to bring new excitement to this usually somewhat underwhelming role.

3. Jordan Fisher as Fiyero

We saw Fisher's theater acting chops as John Laurens/Phillip Schuyler in "Hamilton" as well as Evan in "Dear Evan Hansen," and anyone who watched him in the "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" knows his abilities as a romantic lead. He can dance, act and sing beautifully, and I'd love to see him as the smooth-talker with a heart, Fiyero. I'm hopeful for a bright future for Fisher, and he would be perfect for this role.

4. Kara Lindsay as Glinda

Kara Lindsay

I learned about Lindsay from her role as Katherine Plumber in "Newsies," but she's also played Glinda four times on Broadway. Her singing voice is beautiful already, but the most compelling aspects of her performance in "Newsies" were her wit, comedic timing and stage presence-all of which are very important for the bubbly character of Glinda. She is a great choice for the role, given her experience and skills, and I'd love to see her in the movie.

5. Adrienne Warren as Elphaba

Adrienne Warren

Many people might recognize Warren's name from "Tina," for which she was nominated for a Tony Award in 2020 for playing Tina Turner, but I first became a fan when I heard the cast album for "Bring It On." While the whole cast of that show sounded fantastic, Warren was one of my favorite parts because of the earnestness she brought to what could have been a simple supporting role. She was able to tell a bigger story using only her voice, and I got a lot out of her character just because of how she sounded on the cast album. Moreover, watching videos of her performance as Tina shows even more how impressive she is. Warren pays homage to the singer's iconic voice, but she still makes it her own. She has a gorgeous, dynamic voice, and she would give us all chills in this role.