Stage West Announces 41st Season

Stage West is pleased to announces the lineup for its 41st season! The new season will offer six plays and patrons purchasing season tickets before June 30 will be offered an extra pass. It's an exciting mix of shows: all six are regional premieres, and one is a Pulitzer winner. Here it is:

The Lifespan of a Fact Regional Premiere

by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell

and Gordon Farrell

November 7 - December 8, 2019

SHH. SHH. SHH.

Based on a True-ish Story.

At a prestigious magazine publication, a determined, young employee is about to be given an opportunity. The demanding editor-in-chief is giving him a big assignment: she wants him to fact check a groundbreaking piece by an illustrious, albeit unorthodox author. As the deadline approaches and the lines between accuracy and artistic license blur, boundaries are crossed and the high-stakes world of publishing becomes personal in this brand new comedy of conflict.

Ada and the Engine Regional Premiere

by Lauren Gunderson

January 9 - February 9, 2020

CLICK. CLICK. CLICK.

Meet the Woman Who Changed Techn01ogy.

Young and curious mathematician Ada Byron is caught between two worlds. Her mother is pushing for a prestigious marriage to Lord Lovelace, hoping to repair the damage Ada's father, the late Lord Byron, imposed on the family name. But Ada sees the creative potential in the analytic engines created by her elder friend and scholar Charles Babbage. As pressures mount and feelings grow, these two form a partnership that will change the course of the future.

The Children Regional Premiere

by Lucy Kirkwood

March 12 - April 12, 2020

Tony Nominee for Best New Play

BOOM. BOOM. BOOM.

The End Is the Beginning.

In a seaside cottage on the east coast of England, a pair of retired nuclear scientists are startled by the reappearance of a former colleague. As crackers and wine are trotted out, so are remembered stories, old jealousies, and haunting secrets, all leading to the true reason for this sudden visit: a chilling and dangerous plan. The evening will be revelatory and the fallout will be cataclysmic. Brave, humane, and beautifully written, this play confronts the responsibility each generation must face for the way it leaves the world.

Church & State Regional Premiere

by Jason Odell Williams

May 7 - June 7, 2020

BANG. BANG. BANG.

Was There Ever a Separation?

Three days before his bid for re-election, in the wake of another school shooting, a Republican U.S. Senator has a life-altering crisis of faith, and makes an off-the-cuff comment that sends the entire campaign into a tailspin. His wife and campaign manager try to contain the damage, but in a country where religion influences politics and politics have become a religion, how do you reach the people and stay true to yourself? A timely and fast-paced story that is simultaneously funny, heartbreaking, and uplifting.

Into the Breeches! Regional Premiere

by George Brant

July 2 - August 2, 2020

HA. HA. HA.

We Band of Sisters.

It's 1942, and there's a problem at Oberon Playhouse - with the director and leading men all off at war, it looks like the season will be cancelled. That is until a determined and passionate group of ladies rally the troops at home and set out to put on an all-female production of Shakespeare's Henry V. An increasingly unexpected team is assembled, with a hilariously desperate array of thoughts and ideas, but united in desire. This delightful and moving backstage comedy examines the power of art to bring us together, even in the hardest of times.

Between Riverside and Crazy Regional Premiere

by Stephen Adly-Guirgis

August 27 - September 27, 2020

Pulitzer Prize Winner

KNOCK. KNOCK. KNOCK.

House of Black and Blue.

Irrepressible ex-cop and recent widower Walter Washington is under a lot of pressure. He's in an ongoing legal battle, clinging desperately to grievances from the past. Barely holding on to the palatial rent-controlled Manhattan apartment that he shares with his newly paroled son and a ragtag surrogate family who call him "Pops", he is not ready to accept payout or surrender. But as tensions come to a head in a swirl of demands from family and friends, a final ultimatum from former NYPD colleagues causes "Pops" to draw the line and make some demands of his own.

Season tickets will go on sale May 31, and will range in price from $87 for a 3-show value pass to $180 for a premium 6-show pass.

For more information, call Stage West at (817) 784-9378. Tickets will be available by June 7 online at www.stagewest.org.





