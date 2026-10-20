SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD to Open at WaterTower Theatre

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WaterTower Theatre has announced that JC Schuster, Producing Artistic Director, presents BWY X NTX: Songs for a New World, presented by Texas Pride Realty Group.

'Starting this new chapter as WaterTower's Producing Artistic Director is incredibly special to me, and I couldn't imagine a better group of people to share it with. Our cast brings so much heart and talent to this work, and everything happening behind the scenes from our designers, crew, and the incredible band has just been inspiring. Our Music Director, Bruce Greer, has been such a light throughout this entire process, and I'm so grateful for his artistry and friendship. There's something really special about this company, and I can't think of a better way to kick off our 31st season and celebrate a new world at WaterTower.'

JC Schuster, Producing Artistic Director, WaterTower Theatre

ON THE MAIN STAGE

Songs for a New World is a contemporary theatrical song cycle and the first musical by composer-lyricist Jason Robert Brown. This contemporary song cycle weaves characters and history together, illuminating the timelessness of self-discovery. With a rousing score that blends pop, gospel, and jazz, featuring tight harmonies and daring vocals, Songs for a New World transports audiences from the deck of a Spanish sailing ship bound for a new land to the ledge of a New York penthouse.

CREATIVE TEAM

Cast includes: Zachary J. Willis* (Man 1), Esteban Vilchez* (Man 2), Laila Jalil (Woman 1), Laura Lites (Woman 2), Megan Lagemann (Female Swing), Jonathan McInnis (Male Swing). *Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

Band: Bruce Greer (Piano), Bill Zauner (Bass), Alan Pollard (Drums), Kat Glaze (Violin), Brian Seo (Cello)

ABOUT WATERTOWER THEATRE

Founded in 1996, WaterTower Theatre (WTT) is one of Texas' leading professional theatre companies and one of the flagship arts institutions in North Texas, having played an important role in developing new talent and encouraging the growth of the DFW artistic community through its commitment to hiring local artists. WaterTower Theatre is consistently recognized for its artistic excellence by the Dallas Theatre League, DFW Theatre Critics Forum, The Dallas Morning News, The Dallas Observer, D Magazine, The Column, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, among others. WaterTower Theatre has a subscription base of more than 400 subscribers and serves an audience of over 12,000 patrons annually.

WaterTower Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that relies on ticket income and generous donations from individuals, corporations, foundations, and government organizations to produce world-class live professional theatre and offer community engagement and arts education programs. WaterTower Theatre gratefully acknowledges the support of the Town of Addison, the Texas Instruments Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, TACA, the Texas Commission on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts. WaterTower Theatre's 2026–2027 season is also supported, in part, through the generosity of its many civic, corporate, foundation, and individual donors, including AMLI Residential Addison, New Promise Neuropathy, and Texas Pride Realty Group.

JC Schuster - Director

Bruce Greer - Music Director

Rain Phillips* - Stage Manager

Edgar Hernandez - Technical Coordinator

Claudia Martinez - Sound Designer

Gerry Guerrero - Lighting Designer

Dylan Hearn - A1

Erin Estep - Spotlight Operator

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 17 Hrs 51 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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