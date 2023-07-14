SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Co-Headline Tour With Lori McKenna This Fall

Two of music’s most respected songwriters and artists, Brandy Clark and Lori McKenna, will join forces for a special tour this fall. “An Evening with Brandy Clark & Lori McKenna” will feature the pair together on stage, telling stories and performing songs from their own acclaimed catalogues as well as material they’ve written for others.

The newly confirmed tour includes stops at Houston’s Heights Theater, Dallas’ Kessler Theater, Knoxville’s Bijou Theatre, Chattanooga’s Walker Theatre, Durham’s Carolina Theatre of Durham, Buffalo’s Asbury Hall at Babeville and Boston’s Wilbur Theater among others. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting this Tuesday, July 18 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following Friday, July 21 at 10:00am local time.

About Brandy Clark:

An 11x Grammy-nominee, CMA Award-winner and Tony-nominee, Brandy Clark is one of her generation’s most esteemed songwriters and musicians.

In the midst of yet another landmark year, Clark released her acclaimed self-titled album, produced by 9x Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile, earlier this spring, which led Variety to call her “one of the great singer-songwriters of our day,” while Forbes describes the album as “an Americana Masterpiece.”

Known for her powerful live shows, Clark will embark on an extensive headline tour this fall including stops in Chicago, Minneapolis, Nashville, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles among many others. In addition to her work as a solo artist, Clark has also written songs like “A Beautiful Noise,” the Grammy-nominated duet performed by Brandi Carlile and Alicia Keys, and Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow.”

She also composed the music and lyrics for the new hit musical comedy, Shucked, alongside her longtime collaborator, Shane McAnally. With the show, Clark won Outstanding Music at the 67th Drama Desk Awards, while Shucked was also nominated for a total of nine Tony Awards this past year.

About Lori McKenna:

“One of the best songwriters working in any genre” (Associated Press), GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Lori McKenna will release her anticipated new album, 1988, on July 21. Produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the record is named for the year McKenna married her husband and serves as a love letter to her family and lifelong friendships.

In celebration of the new music, McKenna will tour through this summer with headline shows at Philadelphia’s World Café Live, New York’s City Winery, Nashville’s CMA Theater and Evanston’s Space among many others.

In addition to her work as a solo artist, McKenna continues to enjoy tremendous success as a songwriter, having written songs for artists such as Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, George Strait, Sheryl Crow, Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill and Reba McEntire. McKenna also co-wrote “Always Remember Us This Way,” which was featured in the Academy Award-winning 2018 film, A Star Is Born.

In the past few years, McKenna has also won Best Country Song at GRAMMY Awards three times, Song of the Year at the CMA Awards twice and was the first female to ever win the ACM Awards’ Songwriter of the Year award.

“AN EVENING WITH Brandy Clark & LORI MCKENNA” TOUR DATES

on-sale next Friday, July 21 at 10:00am local time

September 28—Houston, TX—The Heights Theater

September 29—Dallas, TX—The Kessler Theater

September 30—New Braunfels, TX—Gruene Hall

October 5—Knoxville, TN—Bijou Theatre

October 6—Chattanooga, TN—Walker Theatre

October 7—Rocky Mount, VA—Harvester Performance Center

October 8—Durham, NC—Carolina Theatre of Durham/Fletcher Hall

October 12—Buffalo, NY—Asbury Hall at Babeville

October 13—Laconia, NH—The Colonial Theatre of Laconia

October 14—Northampton, MA—Academy of Music

October 15—Boston, MA—The Wilbur