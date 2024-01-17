SEUSSICAL​​​​​​​ Continues Casa Mañana's Children's Theatre Season

The show runs February 3-18 and is suitable for all audiences. Tickets are on sale now.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Casa Mañana continues its Children's Theatre season with Seussical -- Theatre for Young Audiences Version, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. The show runs February 3-18 and is suitable for all audiences. Tickets are on sale now.

Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz and many more Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical, a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony Award-winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. With memorable music and heartwarming tales, this is sure to be a family favorite. This show is suitable for all audiences.

Seussical stars Alli Franken as Cat in the Hat, Jude Laine Lewis as Jojo and Matthew Minor as Horton the Elephant. Additional cast includes Lily Gast as Gertrude McFuzz, Laura Wetsel as Mayzie La Bird, Tiana Shuntae Alexander as Sour Kangaroo, Justin Taylor as Mr. Mayor, Samantha McHenry as Mrs. Mayor, Michael Scott Gomez as Wickersham Brother/Yertle, Michael Alonzo as Wickersham Brother, Maxton Rhys Sims as Wickersham Brother, Ivy Bilbow, Tenley Heugatter and Eisley Wood as Bird Girls and Parker Baumann, Charlie Bilbow, Patrick Bilbow, Hunter Hall, Cassie Magrath, and Amrynn Wood as Whos.

Seussical is directed and choreographed by Grady M Bowman and music directed by Matthew Stern. Additional creative staff include Samuel Rushen as lighting designer, Bob Lavallee as scenic designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as costume designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair, wig and makeup designer.

Grady M Bowman (director) has created work for Broadway, off-Broadway, regional theatre, national tours, television, circus, cruise ships, dance companies and universities throughout the US and abroad. Select choreography credits include Finale Co-choreographer of The Cher Show on Broadway; Big Apple Circus at Lincoln Center; World's Got Talent on Hunan TV in China; and Olney Theatre Center's production of Singin' In The Rain for which he received a Helen Hayes Award nomination for Outstanding Choreography. Grady worked as Associate Choreographer to Chris Gattelli (Tony Award-winner: Newsies) on several projects including off-Broadway's Dogfight, In Your Arms at The Old Globe, and a NY developmental lab of Top Hat.

Matthew Stern (music director) is an award-winning NYC-based music director and pianist. Recent credits: Evita (Shakespeare Theatre Company); Sing Street, Merrily We Roll Along (Huntington Theater); Rock of Ages (Mountain Theatre Company); and Honk (Revival Theater Company). Stern has served on the faculties of Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Boston University, and Emerson College, and spent over a decade music directing at French Woods Festival.  He has an MFA in Musical Theater Studies from Boston University.

Tickets prices start at $19 and may be purchased by visiting Click Here. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Saturday, February 3 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, February 4 at 11am and 3pm, Friday, February 9 at 7pm*, Saturday, February 10 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, February 11 at 11am** and 3pm, Saturday, February 17 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, February 18 at 11am and 3pm. 

*This performance includes ASL interpretation.

**Casa Mañana continues its Sensory Friendly program with Seussical's performance on Sunday, February 11 at 11am. This performance features a more relaxed environment, including muted production elements such as sound and lights. A quiet room will be available to audience members. Additional details and resources are available on Click Here.

Casa Mañana Theatre has produced professional Broadway and Children's Theatre in Fort Worth for over 65 years. As a performing arts organization, Casa Mañana strives to create, nurture and advance live professional theatre unparalleled in artistic excellence for the enrichment and education of its diverse community and its future generations of artists and patrons. Casa Mañana's Broadway, Children's Theatre and Reid Cabaret Theatre productions are seen by nearly 140,000 people annually. Over 100,000 school children attend its Children's Theatre productions each year. Learn more at Click Here




