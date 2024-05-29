Rubell Museum to Debut New Exhibition Of Contemporary Women Artists In Texas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Arlington Museum of Art has unveiled the continuation of its ongoing collaboration with the Rubell Museum through the presentation of a new exhibition of work by women artists curated from the Rubell Museum's expansive contemporary art collection. She Said, She Said: Contemporary Artists from the Rubell Museum premieres on August 17, 2024, as part of the AMA's opening year in its new location within the Arlington Entertainment District.

She Said, She Said features over 50 works spanning painting, photography, sculpture, video, and installation by more than 30 artists of different generations, cultures, and disciplines. Presented thematically as well as with several galleries dedicated to solo presentations, She Said, She Said examines topics including representations of the body, appropriation and subversion, self-portraiture, and gestural abstraction. Highlighting the significant contributions to the canon that women artists continue to make, the exhibition also offers focused explorations of work by contemporary practitioners such as Solange Pessoa, Beverly Semmes, Cajsa von Zeipel, and Allison Zuckerman. She Said, She Said is curated by the Rubell Museum's Alexandra Perez and will remain on view through November 3, 2024.

“Through our continued collaboration with the Arlington Museum of Art, we are able to bring our collection to new and broader audiences, reflecting our mission to showcase and encourage public dialogue about work by a wide range of contemporary artists,” said Mera Rubell. “Advancing our commitment to supporting and championing artists, She Said, She Said showcases diverse perspectives and illustrates the important contributions of women artists working today.”

Tickets for She Said, She Said will be available this summer, only at arlingtonmuseum.org. Museum members will have early access to free tickets as a part of their membership benefits.

“The Arlington Museum of Art is special in many ways,” said Chris Hightower, AMA president and CEO. “While we have the capacity and expertise of a major art museum, we think as much like producers of a Broadway show as we do curators and art historians. Our hometown is one of the five most diverse cities in the country, which informs our commitment to presenting a wide variety of traditional, immersive, and emerging art forms that represent the interests and complexities of our community. We collaborate with incredible partners like the Rubell Museum to create a program of rotating exhibitions that come to us from all over the world. When we say, ‘Come see what's new at the AMA,' we really mean it.”

She Said, She Said represents the third collaboration between the Arlington Museum of Art and the Rubell Museum. In 2019, the AMA presented Keith Haring: Against All Odds, a retrospective spotlighting works ranging from the artist's best-known imagery to more personal pieces, timed to the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. In 2021, the AMA presented 30 Americans, a powerful showcase of works by 30 emerging and established African American artists that examines issues of racial, sexual, and historical identity in contemporary culture and the powerful influence of artistic legacy and community across generations.

“Our long-standing partnership with the Rubell Museum has been an incredible opportunity to bring the very best contemporary art to Texas,” said Kendall Quirk, AMA director of exhibitions. “More importantly, we activate our community around these exhibitions with programming and partnerships that inspire conversation and critical thinking.”

