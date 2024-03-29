Rover Hosts Evening of 10-Minute Comedies Next Month

Eleven short plays will be presented April 11-20.
For the sixth year (and the first since before COVID), Rover Dramawerks will present a festival of 10-minute comedies. Selected from over 250 plays submitted blind from playwrights all over the world, eleven short plays will be presented April 11-20. Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m., and Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m. at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in historic downtown Plano.
The performance lineup with directors and casts includes the following:
I Just Sneezed With a Big Mouthful of Coffee and I Do Not Recommend It by Scott Mullen (Burbank, CA), directed by Nancy Roberts Pistilli
Ricky - Luke Wallace
Helen - Andie Pace
Nurse - Emily Cole
The Last Deck Chair in the Resort by Lindsey Brown (Auckland, New Zealand), directed by Nathan Beeman
Bailey - Jamie Korthase
Hayley - Laura Sosnowski
Announcer - Mike Gerecke
Stealing a Kiss by Laurie Allen (Odessa, TX), directed by Deborah Little Key
Harvey - Anthony Magee
Sue - Sue Goodner
Charlie by Beth Polsky (Santa Monica, CA), directed by Charlotte Taylor
David - Brian Sullivan
Violet - Jamie Korthase
Charlie - Dylan Elliott
Marcy - Andie Pace
Couples Therapy by Matt Crowley (Los Angeles, CA), directed by Stan Kelly
Henry - Sinan Beskok
Janet - Sara Parisa
Trivial by David MacGregor (Howell, MI), directed by Jon-Paul McGowan
Lori - Heather Roberts
Alan - Dylan Elliot
Terry - Sean Lewis
Thr33 by Chuck Brestman (Hollis, NH), directed by Russell Sims
Insomniac - Zeke Fable
Earworm - Rashae Boyd
Workaholic - Jennifer Patton
Superego - Brad Echols
Loveline - Andie Pace
Creator - Sean Lewis
Worrier - Vivian Reed
Ten Minutes 'til Christmas by Brian Vinero (Saint Paul, MN), directed by Jorge Martin Lara
Her - Melissa Hatch
Him - Michael Hatch
Sirens by Carol Mullen (Pittsburgh, PA), directed by Matthew Stepan
Smith - Sara Parisa
Wesson - Jennifer Patton
Captain - Emily Cole
Doc/Specs/Perp - Jamie Korthase
Coming to Town by Keith Whalen (Peekskill, NY), directed by Nolan Spinks
Kenny - Sean Lewis
Walter - Brad Echols
Arlene - Vivian Reed
Designed 2B Deleted by Richard Castle (North Hollywood, CA), directed by Dahlia Parks
Female Actor - Rashae Boyd
Male Actor - Luke Wallace
Alex - Jamie Korthase
Lee - Laura Sosnowski
All eleven plays are considered the winners of Rover's play contest and, in addition to their plays receiving a full production in the festival, playwrights receive $100 prize money. One play will also be voted “Best of the Fest” during the run by the audience, and the playwright will receive an additional $100 prize.
Thursday, April 11 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular ticket prices for 10-Minute Comedies are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursday nights and Saturday matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. students/seniors and may be ordered online at https://www.roverdramawerks.com/.
For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online or call 972-849-0358. Submissions for next year's 10-minute comedy contest will begin in September of 2024. There is never a fee to submit a play to Rover Dramawerks.
Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Videos