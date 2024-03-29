Rover Hosts Evening of 10-Minute Comedies Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the sixth year (and the first since before COVID), Rover Dramawerks will present a festival of 10-minute comedies. Selected from over 250 plays submitted blind from playwrights all over the world, eleven short plays will be presented April 11-20. Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m., and Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m. at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in historic downtown Plano.

The performance lineup with directors and casts includes the following:

I Just Sneezed With a Big Mouthful of Coffee and I Do Not Recommend It by Scott Mullen (Burbank, CA), directed by Nancy Roberts Pistilli

Ricky - Luke Wallace

Helen - Andie Pace

Nurse - Emily Cole



The Last Deck Chair in the Resort by Lindsey Brown (Auckland, New Zealand), directed by Nathan Beeman

Bailey - Jamie Korthase

Hayley - Laura Sosnowski

Announcer - Mike Gerecke



Stealing a Kiss by Laurie Allen (Odessa, TX), directed by Deborah Little Key

Harvey - Anthony Magee

Sue - Sue Goodner



Charlie by Beth Polsky (Santa Monica, CA), directed by Charlotte Taylor

David - Brian Sullivan

Violet - Jamie Korthase

Charlie - Dylan Elliott

Marcy - Andie Pace



Couples Therapy by Matt Crowley (Los Angeles, CA), directed by Stan Kelly

Henry - Sinan Beskok

Janet - Sara Parisa



Trivial by David MacGregor (Howell, MI), directed by Jon-Paul McGowan

Lori - Heather Roberts

Alan - Dylan Elliot

Terry - Sean Lewis



Thr33 by Chuck Brestman (Hollis, NH), directed by Russell Sims

Insomniac - Zeke Fable

Earworm - Rashae Boyd

Workaholic - Jennifer Patton

Superego - Brad Echols

Loveline - Andie Pace

Creator - Sean Lewis

Worrier - Vivian Reed



Ten Minutes 'til Christmas by Brian Vinero (Saint Paul, MN), directed by Jorge Martin Lara

Her - Melissa Hatch

Him - Michael Hatch



Sirens by Carol Mullen (Pittsburgh, PA), directed by Matthew Stepan

Smith - Sara Parisa

Wesson - Jennifer Patton

Captain - Emily Cole

Doc/Specs/Perp - Jamie Korthase



Coming to Town by Keith Whalen (Peekskill, NY), directed by Nolan Spinks

Kenny - Sean Lewis

Walter - Brad Echols

Arlene - Vivian Reed



Designed 2B Deleted by Richard Castle (North Hollywood, CA), directed by Dahlia Parks

Female Actor - Rashae Boyd

Male Actor - Luke Wallace

Alex - Jamie Korthase

Lee - Laura Sosnowski

All eleven plays are considered the winners of Rover's play contest and, in addition to their plays receiving a full production in the festival, playwrights receive $100 prize money. One play will also be voted “Best of the Fest” during the run by the audience, and the playwright will receive an additional $100 prize.

Thursday, April 11 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular ticket prices for 10-Minute Comedies are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursday nights and Saturday matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. students/seniors and may be ordered online at https://www.roverdramawerks.com/.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online or call 972-849-0358. Submissions for next year's 10-minute comedy contest will begin in September of 2024. There is never a fee to submit a play to Rover Dramawerks.

