Robert Wagner to Narrate ALL ABOUT BETTE: AN INTERLUDE WITH BETTE DAVIS

Robert Wagner, a close friend of Bette Davis from the earliest days of his decades-long career in Hollywood, is lending his distinctive voice in recorded narration to the one-woman show "All About Bette: An Interlude with Bette Davis," starring Morgana Shaw. The show is currently running in downtown Fort Worth on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. through June 30 at Four Day Weekend Theater with two Sunday matinée shows scheduled for May 29 and June 26 (Details and tickets at www.allaboutbette.us).

"It brings me great pleasure knowing that Morgana will be interacting with my voice for years to come," Wagner said. "Camilla's [Carr] script is filled with Bette's attitude and spirit, and Morgana dives deeply into her character. Bette's legacy is in good hands in this telling of her story. I'm happy to be a part of this production."

Wagner met Bette Davis in the early 1950's. They worked together on his Golden Globe nominated television series, "It Takes a Thief," in 1970 and again in 1972 on "Madam Sin," which Wagner was also executive producer.

In 1977, Wagner was part of a string of Hollywood stars who honored Davis as she accepted American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award. In 1989, after her death, he turned on the ghost light signaling the end of her memorial service on Stage 18 at Warner Bros. Studios, where several of her films were produced, including "Dangerous" for which she won her first Academy Award and the romantic classic, "Now, Voyager."

"We were very good friends," Wagner said. "She gave so much of herself. These are gifts I treasure to this day."

According to Playwright Camilla Carr, Wagner was in her original vision. "When I wrote the script, I heard his voice saying these words in my imagination, and now we have them in perpetuity. I'm thrilled beyond sentiment. It's simply wonderful," Carr said.

Morgana Shaw added, "We're dealing with Hollywood royalty here. R.J. [Robert Wagner] and Bette are part of a history of glamor and prestige, the era of the movie star, and his voice delivers that elegance."

Shaw said discussions with Wagner about his involvement date back to 2014, but "for one reason or another, the timing didn't pan out. This time, it is meant to be."

Recalling their first meeting at the Plaza Classic Film Festival in El Paso, Texas, Shaw said, "He was lovely and kind and so generous. He kept looking into my eyes, trying to see Bette. He must've seen something."

Wagner recorded his voiceover lines at his home in Aspen, Colorado.

"Robert Wagner sounds exactly like we all remember," says Executive Producer Ken Orman. "And he's incredibly thoughtful. He always ends our calls with, 'Give my best to the leading lady.' I'm grateful he agreed to be a part of how we care for and honor Bette's legacy. Bette was a perfectionist, as is Morgana, and having R.J. on board is as perfect as it gets."

According to IMDb, Wagner has 157 film and television credits as an actor and 13 as a producer, including blockbusters "Towering Inferno," the "Austin Powers" films, "Hart to Hart," "NCIS," "The Simpsons," and "Seinfeld." He has multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations dating back to 1953 and a People's Choice Award for Favorite Male Performer in a New TV Program, 1980.

Wagner also penned three memoirs with Scott Eyman: "Pieces of My Heart: A Life," "You Must Remember This: Life and Style in Hollywood's Golden Age," and "I Loved Her in the Movies: Memories of Hollywood's Legendary Actresses."

"All About Bette: An Interlude with Bette Davis" runs at Four Day Weekend Theater in Downtown Fort Worth, Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., May 5 to June 30 and Sundays May 29 and June 26 at 2 p.m. Information and tickets: www.allaboutbette.us