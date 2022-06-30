Rebel Theatrics Announces 10 Week Theatre and Film Training Course

Rebel Theatrics is introducing a new way of training by launching its limited series. The 10-week training course provides advanced level musical theatre and film training to Dallas students ages 14-19. Rebel also provides and prioritizes mental health resources and encouragement to young artists.

"There is a gap in performance art training," explains Rebel founder Kellie Carroll. "Mental health issues are often activated by the lack of preparation that can exist when a young artist tries to get into the business. We want to fill that gap. This generation is talented and extraordinary, especially students in Dallas, and the training needs to keep up with the innovative industry. We want to do what no one else does because these young artists deserve it. We provide the resources young artists need to stay healthy, fulfilled, and creative to their highest level in addition to theatrical training."

Rebel was founded by Kellie Carroll and Lucas Atkins, both having been in the industry for their whole lives and reputable teaching experience. They are both passionate mental health advocates - Lucas having experienced mental health challenges while being a working actor in New York and Kellie having experienced loss in her family due to a mental health crisis years ago.

It's time to redefine what mental health means for a young artist and what success means in the industry. It's also time to update how a young artist trains for the industry in film and theater. Rebel wants to bring that prep, training, experience, opportunity, and support to the very talented performers of Dallas!

Rebel LIMITED SERIES enrollment includes 8+ hours of performing arts education over ten weeks. Training includes advanced film and stage acting, advanced musical theatre tap and jazz, audition emotional prep, mental health conversations for the working performer in the industry, artistic self-worth, and more. The course is taught by founders Kellie Carroll, Lucas Atkins, and Broadway's Sky Lakota-Lynch and Matt Kennedy. The Limited Series will conclude with an elite, conservatory-style showcase where students have the opportunity to perform for Broadway performers, professionals, producers, film actors and agents, Broadway Dallas reps, and their loved friends and family!

The three enrollment options are:

Just training ($2000) - This track is designed for students ages 14-19 who are serious about their training and personal progress. The series is for students who need more challenges to reach the next level of their techniques. Classes, on Fridays and Saturdays, will include introductory musical theatre, film, acting the song, building your own business in the industry, and a self-esteem-building curriculum.

Training + Industry Showcase ($2700) - This track is designed for performers ages 14-19 with four years of experience who are serious about pursuing a career as an artist. Students will add 3-4 hours a week of rehearsal to prepare for a showcase with an elite industry invite list. This is to give performers experience with unconventional performances and the opportunity to perform for those who are successful in the business currently!

The Tech Track ($660) - The Tech Track, for students ages 13-19, will focus on photography, videography, film training, and fundamental stage management experience. This track will include consultations with SNL's Don Roy King.

Enrollment is now open at rebeltheatrics.com.

Auditions: July 9th and 10th

Limited Series: August 11th - October 29th

Showcase weekends: October 22nd and 29th

Training: Advanced Film & Stage Acting / Advanced Musical Theatre Tap & Jazz

Directors: Founders Lucas Atkins & Kellie Carroll / Broadway's Sky Lakota-Lynch & Matt Kennedy

ABOUT REBEL THEATRICS :

Rebel Theatrics specializes in advanced musical theatre and film training. Rebel makes the mental and emotional health of the students a priority amongst the technique and provides new, unique opportunities through workshop-style classes to expand a student - not limiting them to one creative genre. We are for students who know they want to be in the creative industry as a career - theatre, film, production, design, and more. Rebel addresses the mental health needs that help a student maintain a happy and healthy lifestyle. For more information, visit rebelconventions.com.