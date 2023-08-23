Plano Symphony Orchestra Reveals Five-Year Strategic Artistic Plan

Brenda Mills, President of the Plano Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors, announced that at a recent Board of Directors’ retreat, Maestro Héctor Guzmán, the PSO’s longstanding music director and conductor, presented a five-year strategic artistic plan for the orchestra. Incorporated into the plan is his move from Music Director to Music Director Emeritus and the naming of a new music director during the PSO’s 2027/2028 season. In his role as Music Director Emeritus, Maestro Guzmán will continue to be associated with the PSO as a guest conductor. Plans for the Board-led search will be announced at a later date.

“Music making has been the greatest joy of my life,” commented Maestro Héctor Guzmán. “My decision comes at a time in my life when I feel emotionally, physically, and musically at the highest point in my career and therefore, the perfect time to let someone else continue this wonderful legacy.”

“We are indebted to Héctor for his 40 years as our beloved Music Director,” said Brenda Mills, PSO Board President. “In many ways, the PSO is Héctor Guzmán, and we are so much richer and better because of him and his extraordinary talent. We are indebted to Héctor for laying out a five-year transition plan that will allow us the necessary time to carefully execute the search process on behalf of the PSO, our musicians, and our community.”

“Maestro Guzmán and the Plano Symphony Orchestra are synonymous,” said Gregory Patterson, Executive Director. “A search for a new Music Director of a major regional orchestra can be daunting task for some, yet Maestro Guzmán has thoughtfully laid out a transition plan that allows this wonderful orchestra to continue its association with him as he transitions to Music Director Emeritus. We are excited for Maestro Guzmán and the PSO’s future.”

Maestro Héctor Guzmán recently celebrated 40 years at the helm of the Plano Symphony Orchestra, a rare feat in the industry. His leadership of not only the Plano Symphony Orchestra, but that of the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra, Irving Symphony, the San Angelo Symphony, and as Conductor Emeritus of the Jalisco Philharmonic in Mexico, have placed him among the most important musical figures on the podium today.

He has been a frequent guest conductor of an array of prestigious ensembles. Mexico: National Symphony, Mexico City Philharmonic, UNAM Philharmonic, Xalapa Symphony, Bellas Artes Chamber Orchestra, Vivaldi Orchestra of Mexico City, and State of Mexico Symphony. United States: Dallas Symphony, San Antonio Symphony, Wheeling Symphony, Phoenix Symphony, and the Chicago Sinfonietta. Dominican Republic: National Symphony. Czech Republic: Collegium Orchestra of Prague. Poland: Rszezow Philharmonic. Japan: Japan Philharmonic. South Korea: Masan Philharmonic and Gangsam Symphony. Italy: Amadeus Orchestra, Sinfonia Venetto, Milano Classica Orchestra, Bari Symphony, San Remo Symphony, and Pomeriggi Musicale Orchestra of Milan. Spain: Sinfónica de Murcia, Joven Orquesta de la Comunidad de Madrid, and Excelentia Orchestra. Panamá: National Symphony, and Germany: Herzer Orchestra.

In addition to a spectacular career as a conductor, Héctor continues to enjoy international success as a concert organist, performing in venues such as the Meyerson Symphony Hall in Dallas, the Spivey Hall Distinguished Artist Series in Atlanta, the Olivet Nazarene recital series in Illinois, the cathedrals of Morelia, Guadalajara (Mexico) and Chartres (France), and the International Music Festivals in Toledo, Spain and Zamora, Mexico. In his native Mexico, Héctor Guzmán achieved an impressive reputation as an organist, under Prof. Victor Urban, by taking first prize in the “Chamber Soloists” and the “Manuel M. Ponce” national organ competitions. In the United States, while a student of world-famous master teachers Dr. Robert Anderson and Alfred Mouledous, he earned further distinction by winning solo competitions at Southern Methodist University and the University of North Texas. He was also the first Latin-American ever chosen as a finalist in the “Grand Prix de Chartres,” the world’s most prestigious international organ competition celebrated in France.

Maestro Guzmán holds degrees from The Conservatory of Music in Mexico City, the University of North Texas (BM), and Southern Methodist University (MM). His teachers include his mentor Anshel Brusilow, former concertmaster of the Philadelphia Orchestra and former music director of the Dallas Symphony, as well as internationally renowned conductors Helmuth Rilling (University of Oregon) and Carlo Maria Giulini (Accademia Chigiana in Siena, Italy). He was also a protégé of the late Maestro Eduardo Mata, music director of the Dallas Symphony.

He is also the recipient of the “Mozart Medal,” Mexico’s highest musical honor, presented by the embassy of Austria and the Mozart Academy in Mexico City, as well as the 2012 “Lifetime Achievement Award” of North Texas, and the 2014 Sigma Alpha Iota National Arts Associate award. As Maestro Guzmán celebrated his 40th season with the PSO, his artistic achievements were recognized with many awards and accolades including the Mexicano Distinguido Award from the Consul General de Mexico, NTPA’s Stardust Award, and the For the Love of Art Legacy Award.