Plano Symphony Orchestra Members to Accompany Arrival of Total Eclipse at Kaleidoscope Park

Grab your solar eclipse glasses and join the Plano Symphony Orchestra at Kaleidoscope Park in Frisco on Monday, April 8 at 12:30 PM. Total Eclipse of the Park is a free event with food, drinks, and live music provided by talented musicians of the PSO including Susan Frazier (Horn), Glen Hummel (Trumpet), Christopher Stubblefield (Trumpet), Simon Willats (Trombone), and Nathan Frazier (Tuba).

The event will take place on Monday, April 8 at 12:30 PM at Kaleidoscope Park (2600 Network Blvd. Frisco, Texas)

Admission is free. Learn more at www.mindstretchingfun.org/total-eclipse-of-the-park/.

ABOUT PLANO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA:

Established in 1983, the Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) has gradually expanded its mission and programming to serve the greater North Texas. Originally named the Plano Chamber Orchestra, the change to “Symphony” in 1998 reflected a broadening of scope and repertory. Currently presenting eight subscription concerts, an eight-concert, interactive Family Concert Series, and over 100 solo, ensemble, and educational programs, the PSO embodies outstanding artistic excellence, active community engagement, and sound fiscal responsibility.

The Plano Symphony Orchestra is supported, in part, by the City of Plano, Tammy and Charles Miller, The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation, TACA, The National Endowment for the Arts, Texas Commission on the Arts, Rea Charitable Trust, the Perot Foundation, Atmos Energy, AWARE Foundation, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, The Dallas Morning News, Ebby Halliday Realtors, The Plano Symphony Orchestra Guild, Dianne and Marion Brockette, City of Frisco, City of McKinney, City of Richardson, First United Bank & Trust, Frisco Association for the Arts, Frost Bank, H-E-B | Central Market, Medical City Plano, Sandy Nachman, NYLO Hotel Plano, Wanda and Cliff Parker, Retirement Planners of America, Signs By Tomorrow, SoloShoe Communications, Carol and William Tempest, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano, Veritex Community Bank, Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel, and hundreds of individual donors, foundations, and corporations who make transformative gifts to the PSO.

