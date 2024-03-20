Photos: The Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

The show runs March 15 - 24 at the Uptown Theater.

By: Mar. 20, 2024
The Grand Prairie Arts Council presents 9 to 5: The Musical, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, book by Patricia Resnick, and direction by Araceli Radillo. See photos from the production below. 

The show runs March 15 - 24 at the Uptown Theater at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online.

Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking, and even a little romantic. 

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss (Billy Veer). In a hilarious turn of events, Violet (Stephanie Felton), Judy (Cassidy Atchison), and Doralee (Taylor D. Williams) live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can't she? 

With music from the incomparable Dolly Parton, this stage adaptation of the beloved film will make you laugh, cry and give you a break from the monotony of your own nine-to-five! 

Please note that "9 to 5: The Musical" is rated PG13 and contains mature themes, including scenes of sexual harassment and adult situations like smoking. 

Photos Credit: Kris Ikejiri

The Company of 9 to 5

The Company of 9 to 5

Taylor D. Williams, Stephanie Felton, Cassidy Atchison, Billy Veer & Stephanie Campbell

Billy Veer, Cassidy Atchison, & Cole Casey

Stephanie Felton, Billy Veer, Taylor D. Williams, Cassidy Atchison

Cassidy Atchison, Stephanie Felton, & Taylor D. Williams

Whitney Bohannon, Lauren Kirkpatrick, Stephanie Felton, Stephanie Campbell

Taylor D. Williams, Stephanie Campbell, Lauren Kirkpatrick

Cassidy Atchison, Stephanie Felton, & Cathy Pritchett

Paul Steffy & Billy Veer

Taylor D. Williams, Billy Veer, & Company

Cassidy Atchison, Billy Veer, & Company


 

