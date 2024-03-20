Photos: The Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Grand Prairie Arts Council presents 9 to 5: The Musical, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, book by Patricia Resnick, and direction by Araceli Radillo. See photos from the production below.

The show runs March 15 - 24 at the Uptown Theater at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online.

Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking, and even a little romantic.

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss (Billy Veer). In a hilarious turn of events, Violet (Stephanie Felton), Judy (Cassidy Atchison), and Doralee (Taylor D. Williams) live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can't she?

With music from the incomparable Dolly Parton, this stage adaptation of the beloved film will make you laugh, cry and give you a break from the monotony of your own nine-to-five!

Please note that "9 to 5: The Musical" is rated PG13 and contains mature themes, including scenes of sexual harassment and adult situations like smoking.

Photos Credit: Kris Ikejiri



The Company of 9 to 5

The Company of 9 to 5

Taylor D. Williams, Stephanie Felton, Cassidy Atchison, Billy Veer & Stephanie Campbell

Billy Veer, Cassidy Atchison, & Cole Casey

Stephanie Felton, Billy Veer, Taylor D. Williams, Cassidy Atchison

Cassidy Atchison, Stephanie Felton, & Taylor D. Williams

Whitney Bohannon, Lauren Kirkpatrick, Stephanie Felton, Stephanie Campbell

Taylor D. Williams, Stephanie Campbell, Lauren Kirkpatrick

Cassidy Atchison, Stephanie Felton, & Cathy Pritchett

Paul Steffy & Billy Veer

Taylor D. Williams, Billy Veer, & Company

Cassidy Atchison, Billy Veer, & Company

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.