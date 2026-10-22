Photos: PUFFS Will Run at Grand Prairie Arts Council's Uptown Theater
Directed by Lauren Kirkpatrick, the comedy follows Wayne Hopkins and fellow PUFFS as they navigate seven years at a magical academy.
The Grand Prairie Arts Council is presenting Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, written by Matt Cox. Directed by Lauren Kirkpatrick, with assistant direction by Lexi Conner Perry, this comedy runs through October 25 at the historic Uptown Theater in Grand Prairie, Texas. See photos of the production.
For seven years, a certain boy wizard attended a certain school of magic and became a legend. But what about the students who weren't destined to save the world?
Puffs tells the story of Wayne Hopkins (Nathan Cabano), an ordinary boy who discovers he's a wizard and is sent to a magical school where students are divided into four houses. Unfortunately for Wayne, he isn't placed among the brave, the smart, or the ambitious. Instead, he finds himself among the Puffs-a group of loyal, kindhearted, and frequently overlooked students who are simply trying to survive seven increasingly dangerous years.
Alongside his new friends, the sarcastic and fiercely independent Megan Jones (Kirsten Wagner) and the enthusiastic, academically gifted Oliver Rivers (Juan Arne Schwitzgebel), Wayne navigates magical classes, mysterious creatures, school rivalries, and the constant threat of a certain dark wizard. While the school's more famous students are busy making history, the Puffs are just trying to make it through the year without getting killed.
Guiding audiences through the chaos is the Narrator (Anna Mitchell), who recounts the Puffs' adventures as they discover that being a hero doesn't always mean being the Chosen One.
Packed with clever references, fast-paced comedy, outrageous characters, and plenty of 1990s nostalgia, Puffs offers a fresh perspective on a familiar magical world. Beneath the humor is a heartfelt story about friendship, loyalty, belonging, and finding your own kind of greatness-even when the world seems determined to overlook you.
Whether you're a lifelong fan of a certain book series or simply enjoy a comedy filled with memorable characters and unexpected twists, Puffs invites audiences to cheer for the underdogs who were there all along.
CONTENT ADVISORY: This production features the adult version of Puffs and contains strong language, sexual humor, references to alcohol, mature themes, theatrical violence, and character deaths. Recommended for mature audiences. This show also uses moving and strobe light effects.
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION
Puffs runs October 16-25, 2026, at the historic Uptown Theater, located at 120 E. Main St., Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Tickets and additional information are available at:
www.artsgp.org.
Photo Credit: Kris Ikejiri
Melissa Bachert, Kirsten Wagner, Juan Arne Schwitzgebel, Nathan Cabano
Company
Kirsten Wagner, Nathan Cabano, Lynsey Hale, company
Melissa Bachert, Kirsten Wagner, Juan Arne Schwitzgebel, Nathan Cabano
Melissa Bachert, Whitney Morris, Sara Scheidies, Anna Mitchell
Sara Scheidies, Whitney Morris
Anna Mitchell
Melissa Bachert, Chase Michael Webster, company
Kirsten Wagner, Malaea Theno, Juan Arne Schwitzgebel
Melissa Bachert, Whitney Morris, Lynsey Hale, Abbi Carmichael
Kirsten Wagner, Juan Arne Schwitzgebel, Nathan Cabano
Bronwen Burke, Lynsey Hale
Juan Arne Schwitzgebel, Kirsten Wagner, Nathan Cabano
Fin Land, Whitney Morris, Melissa Bachert, Juan Arne Schwitzgebel
Lynsey Hale ,Bronwen Burke, Sara Scheidies, Juan Arne Schwitzgebel, Whitney Morris, Chase Michael Webster, Melissa Bachert
Melissa Bachert, Abbi Carmichael, Lynsey Hale, Bronwen Burke
Nathan Cabano, Malaea Theno, Fin Land, Tyler Perring
Anna Mitchell, Malaea Theno, Bronwen Burke
Bronwen Burke, Lynsey Hale, Malaea Theno
Sara Scheidies, Whitney Morris, Melissa Bachert, Tyler Perring, Nathan Cabano
Malaea Theno,company
Anna Mitchell
Company
Nathan Cabano, Chase Michael Webster
Chase Michael Webster, Abbi Carmichael, company
Chase Michael Webster, company
Photo Credit: Kris Ikejiri
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