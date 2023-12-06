Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council

The Grand Prairie Arts Council presents WHITE CHRISTMAS, with music by Irving Berlin, book by Paul Blake and David Ives, and direction by Michelle Phillips. The show runs December 8 - 17 at the Uptown Theater at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here.

Check out photos below!

Soldiers Bob Wallace (Adam Seirafi) and Phil Davis (Ashton Lewis) served together in World War Two, and ten years later, they are still working together in a popular song and dance duo, Wallace and Davis. When they meet the singing sisters, Betty (Olivia Goodspeed) and Judy Haynes (Meghan MacLellan), Phil becomes enamored with the beautiful Judy. At the same time, Bob is more reserved about his feelings for Betty.

The two men follow the sisters to their seasonal engagement at The Columbia Inn in Vermont. They soon discover their former commander, General Waverley (Kelley Garland), owns the inn, but the inn is struggling to survive unbeknownst to him. With the help of Martha (Rachale Ramos-Roach), the concierge, and the General’s granddaughter, Susan (Emily Cedeño/Kynlie Moore), Bob, Phil, Betty, and Judy decide to put on a big show to draw in some business. And that's when things start to get interesting.

Join us at the historic Uptown Theater with the whole family for this holiday classic that’s sure to put you in the Christmas spirit!

Photo Credit: Kris Ikejiri