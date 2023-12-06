Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council

The show runs December 8 - 17 at the Uptown Theater.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
The Wallace Reveals Cast & Creative of LEGALLY BLONDE Photo 2 The Wallace Reveals Cast & Creative of LEGALLY BLONDE
Eisemann Center to Present Six New Shows for 2024 - Tickets On Sale Now Photo 3 Eisemann Center to Present Six New Shows for 2024 - Tickets On Sale Now
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; THE PLAY THAT GOES WR Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Leads Best Play!

The Grand Prairie Arts Council presents WHITE CHRISTMAS, with music by Irving Berlin, book by Paul Blake and David Ives, and direction by Michelle Phillips. The show runs December 8 - 17 at the Uptown Theater at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here.

Check out photos below!

Soldiers Bob Wallace (Adam Seirafi) and Phil Davis (Ashton Lewis) served together in World War Two, and ten years later, they are still working together in a popular song and dance duo, Wallace and Davis. When they meet the singing sisters, Betty (Olivia Goodspeed) and Judy Haynes (Meghan MacLellan), Phil becomes enamored with the beautiful Judy. At the same time, Bob is more reserved about his feelings for Betty.

The two men follow the sisters to their seasonal engagement at The Columbia Inn in Vermont. They soon discover their former commander, General Waverley (Kelley Garland), owns the inn, but the inn is struggling to survive unbeknownst to him. With the help of Martha (Rachale Ramos-Roach), the concierge, and the General’s granddaughter, Susan (Emily Cedeño/Kynlie Moore), Bob, Phil, Betty, and Judy decide to put on a big show to draw in some business. And that's when things start to get interesting.

Join us at the historic Uptown Theater with the whole family for this holiday classic that’s sure to put you in the Christmas spirit!

Photo Credit: Kris Ikejiri

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Ashton Lewis & Adam Seirafi

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Ensemble

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Ashton Lewis & Adam Seirafi & Ensemble

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Ensemble

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Chris Medina, Adam Seirafi, & Ashton Lewis

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council Mandy Sanders, Adam Seirafi, and Teil Dow

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Meghan MacLellan & Olivia Goodspeed

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Adam Seirafi, Ashton Lewis, Meghan MacLellan, & Olivia Goodspeed

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Damian Castillejo

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Meghan MacLellan & Olivia Goodspeed

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Company

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Meghan MacLellan, Adam Seirafi, Olivia Goodspeed, Ashton Lewis, and Company

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Rachale Ramos-Roach and Emily Cendeño

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Rachale Ramos-Roach, Adam Seirafi, Ashton Lewis, Meghan MacLellan, & Olivia Goodspeed

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Kelley Garland, Rachale Ramos-Roach and Emily Cendeño

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Meghan MacLellan, Ashton Lewis, Teil Dow, and Mandy Sanders

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Adam Seirafi & Emily Cendeño

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Rachale Ramos-Roach & Company

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Adam Seirafi &Olivia Goodspeed

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Lucy Nguyen

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Chris Medina

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Ashton Lewis, Teil Dow, & Mandy Sanders

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Adam Seirafi and Company

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Company

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Adam Seirafi and Company

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Meghan MacLellan & Ashton Lewis

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Meghan MacLellan, Ashton Lewis, & Company

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Meghan MacLellan, Ashton Lewis, & Company

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Kynlie Moore & Ashton Lewis

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Kelley Garland & Rachale Ramos-Roach

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Ashton Lewis & Adam Seirafi

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Olivia Goodspeed

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Olivia Goodspeed & Adam Seirafi

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Olivia Goodspeed, Adam Seirafi, and Chris Medina

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Ashton Lewis & Meghan MacLellan

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Kynlie Moore

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Chris Medina, Ashton Lewis, Adam Seirafi, & Kelley Garland

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Company

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Company

Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
Company


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Lyric Stage To Present THE PRODUCERS in January Photo
Lyric Stage To Present THE PRODUCERS in January

Lyric Stage presents The Producers, a hilarious musical about a Broadway producer and his accountant who scheme to produce a flop but end up with a hit.

2
BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards December 5th Standings; SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL Leads Best Photo
BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards December 5th Standings; SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
The Wallace Reveals Cast & Creative of LEGALLY BLONDE Photo
The Wallace Reveals Cast & Creative of LEGALLY BLONDE

The Wallace Theater has announced the cast and creative team of Legally Blonde the Musical, coming February 2024! A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

4
Dallas Black Dance Theatre Announces New Industry-Leading Mental Health Initiative Photo
Dallas Black Dance Theatre Announces New Industry-Leading Mental Health Initiative

Dallas Black Dance Theatre has announced a new industry-leading mental health initiative. The initiative aims to prioritize the mental well-being of dancers and provide resources for mental health support.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Video
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel' Video
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel'
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Broadway Out of Bounds in Dallas Broadway Out of Bounds
Lewisville Grand (12/11-12/11)Tracker
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
White Christmas in Dallas White Christmas
Allen Contemporary Theatre (12/01-12/17)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life - The Musical in Dallas It's A Wonderful Life - The Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (11/17-12/23)Tracker
Disney's Aladdin in Dallas Disney's Aladdin
Bass Performance Hall (1/31-2/04)
The Lion in Winter in Dallas The Lion in Winter
Runway Theatre (12/01-12/17)
The Sound of Music Youth Edition in Dallas The Sound of Music Youth Edition
Artisan Center Theater (1/12-2/03)CAST
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Dallas Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Music Hall at Fair Park (1/23-2/04)
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) in Dallas The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)
Upright Theatre Company (4/05-4/27)
Elf JR in Dallas Elf JR
Artisan Center Theater (11/22-12/21)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You