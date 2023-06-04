Photos: First Look at TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS at Circle Theatre

This production runs through June 17.‬

By:
Tiny Beautiful Things‭, ‬a play that focuses on the simplicity of life and our universal choices‭, ‬is currently running in the basement space of Circle Theatre. This production runs through June 17.‬

Check out the production photos below!

Part of the theatre’s 2023‭ ‬season of‭ ‬Real People‭, ‬Real Stories,‭ ‬the narrative follows advice columnist Sugar‭, ‬who‭, ‬in reality‭, ‬is best-selling author‭, ‬Cheryl Strayed‭. ‬The basis of her book became a play‭, ‬written by Nia Vardalos‭, ‬screenwriter and star of‭ ‬My Big Fat Greek Wedding‭.‬‭ ‬A new adaptation of the book recently premiered as a television series on Hulu‭, ‬starring Kathryn Hahn‭.

Circle’s production is directed by‭ ‬Susan Sargeant‭*.‬‭ ‬The cast features‭ ‬Elizabeth Kensek‭* ‬‭(‬Sugar‭), ‬Jakie Cabe‭* ‬‭(‬Letter Writer‭ #‬1‭), ‬Shyama‭ ‬Nithiananda‭ (‬Letter Writer‭ #‬2‭) ‬and‭ ‬Jovane Caamaño‭ (‬Letter Writer‭ #‬3‭).‬

Circle Theatre’s production team members include‭ ‬Susan Sargeant‭* (‬Director‭), ‬Kaitlin Hatton‭* ‬‭(‬Stage Manager‭),‬‮ ‬ Richard‭ ‬Morrison‭ (‬Master Carpenter‭), ‬Theresa Furphy ‮ ‬‭(Scenic Designer‭), ‬Nikki DeShea‮ ‬Smith‭ (‬Lighting Designer‭), ‬Elena‭ ‬Cruce‭ (‬ASM‭, ‬Props Designer‭, ‬Board Op‭), ‬Lowell Sargeant‭ ‬‭(‬Sound Designer),‬‮ ‬ and‭ ‬Jessie Wallace‭ (‬Costume Designer‭), ‬Jamie Milligan ‮ ‬‭(Master Electrician‭), ‬Liana Flores‭ ‬‭(‬Scenic Artist‭), ‬Adam Sellors‭ ‬‭(‬Scenic Artist‭), ‬Ashley H‭. ‬White‭+‬‭ (‬Resident Fight and Intimacy Coordinator‭), ‬TayStan Photography‭ (‬Photography‭).

Founded in 1981 by Rose Pearson and Bill Newberry, Circle Theatre is currently producing its 42nd season of live theatre in Fort Worth. Circle Theatre's mission is the advocacy of contemporary plays rarely seen in this community. Circle is committed to presenting professional, innovative theatre in an intimate setting. The Theatre is partially supported by the City of Fort Worth; the Arts Council of Fort Worth and Tarrant County; the Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. Further support comes from the Amon G. Carter Foundation; Communities Foundation of Texas; Ann L. and Carol Green Rhodes Charitable Trust - Bank of America, NA; the Pangburn Foundation, JP Morgan, Trustee; The Rea Charitable Trust, the Sid W. Richardson Foundation; and The Shubert Foundation, Inc. To read Circle Theatre's full history visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2246116®id=5&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fcircletheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/about/history.

Photo Credit: TayStan Photography

