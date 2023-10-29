Photos: First Look at Circle Theatre's I'M PROUD OF YOU

Circle Theatre, a professional regional theatre located in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square opens the fifth show of its 2023 season---the world premiere of I’m Proud of You.

Check out photos from the production below!

This nostalgic, tender, and real script is based off the book I’m Proud of You: My Friendship with Fred Rogers by Tim Madigan. It has been adapted for the stage by Tim Madigan and Harry Parker. “I considered him to be one of my closest friends. In fact, it’s no exaggeration to say that if it were not for Fred Rogers, I might not be around today, alive to tell you my story...” Tim Madigan invites us into his memories and friendship with a man who shaped more than a generation—simply with his kindness.

Circle’s Production is directed by Theatre TCU’s longtime professor and former Theatre Department Chair Harry Parker. The cast features Randy Pearlman* (Fred Rogers), Richie Haratine* (Tim Madigan), Lisa Fairchild* (Actor #2), and Gabriel Whitehurst (Actor #1). The understudies for this production include Sean Massey (Fred Rogers U/S), Michael Baughman (Tim Madigan U/S), Lana K. Hoover (Actor #2 U/S), Jonah Munroe (Actor #1 U/S).

Circle Theatre’s production team members include Harry Parker (Director), Julia Bodiford (Assistant Director), Alan Shorter (Composer), Kaitlin Hatton* (Stage Manager), Jordan La Grenade (Production Coordinator), Richard Morrison (Master Carpenter), Brian Clinnin (Scenic Designer), Jessie Wallace (Costume Designer), Tristan Decker (Lighting/Projection Designer), Brian Do (Sound Designer), Alan Shorter (Original Music Composition), Ashley H. White+ (Fight Direction), Shelbie Mac (Scenic Artist), Saul Ortiz (Wardrobe), TayStan Photography (Photography).

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association | +Member SDC

The production runs through November 18. Tickets are available at the link below.

Photo Credit: TayStan Photography