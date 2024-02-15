Photos: First Look At EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR At Theatre Wesleyan

Production photos have been released for Theatre Wesleyan’s production of Exit, Pursued By A Bear, which begins on February 15 at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University (1205 Binkley Street, 76105).

In Exit, Pursued By A Bear, Nan has decided to teach her abusive husband Kyle a lesson. With the help of her friend Simon (acting as her emotional – and actual – cheerleader) and a dancer named Sweetheart, she tapes Kyle to a chair and forces him to watch as they reenact scenes from their painful past. In the pièce de résistance, they plan to cover the room in meat and honey so Kyle will be mauled by a bear. This dark revenge comedy is a night of emotional trials and ridiculous theatrics.

The cast, design team, and crew include Texas Wesleyan theatre majors and minors pursuing Bachelor or Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees. The cast includes Lillie Grace Galvan (Nan), Nicole Davis (Sweetheart), Jaalen Williams (Simon), and Hunter Heart (Kyle). Understudies, who will perform during the Thursday, February 22 performance, include Peri Zachmeyer (Nan u/s), Nicole Ellis (Sweetheart u/s), Jackson Loya (Simon u/s), and Henry Valentine (Kyle u/s).

The production team includes Reagan Fitzgerald (stage manager), Sidney Hernandez (assistant stage manager), Zachary Gafford (scenic design), Elizabeth Holmes (assistant scenic design), Grace Philipbar (costume design), Lillie Galvan (assistant costume design), Nathalie Beyna (lighting design), Pella Le Fever (sound design), Chad Rojas (props design), Ricky Olivarez (video design), and Colin Schwartz (technical director).

Ashley H. White is directing Exit, Pursued By A Bear by special arrangement with Circle Theatre and Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

Tickets to the Lauren Gunderson-written revenge comedy are available at txwes.edu/theatretickets for performances through February 25.